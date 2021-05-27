Harmonic to Host Virtual Investor Events for Video and Cable Access Businesses

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it will host two Virtual Investor Events dedicated to its Video and Cable Access business segments. The events will feature presentations from members of Harmonic's executive team, including Shahar Bar, Senior Vice President, Video Products & Corporate Development, and Nimrod Ben-Natan, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Cable Access Business.

Events Details

Video Segment â Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET (90 minutes)

at / (90 minutes) Cable Access Segment â Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET (90 minutes)

The events will provide updates on each segment's strategic vision, growth drivers, investment initiatives and long-term financial model, followed by Q&A sessions. Â

Live video webcasts of the events and accompanying presentations will be available on Harmonic's website at https://investor.harmonicinc.com/. Archived webcasts will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days following each event.

