Harmonic to Host Virtual Investor Events for Video and Cable Access Businesses

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 27, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it will host two Virtual Investor Events dedicated to its Video and Cable Access business segments. The events will feature presentations from members of Harmonic's executive team, including Shahar Bar, Senior Vice President, Video Products & Corporate Development, and Nimrod Ben-Natan, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Cable Access Business.

Harmonic_Logo.jpg

Events Details

  • Video Segment â Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET (90 minutes)
  • Cable Access Segment â Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET (90 minutes)

The events will provide updates on each segment's strategic vision, growth drivers, investment initiatives and long-term financial model, followed by Q&A sessions. Â 

Live video webcasts of the events and accompanying presentations will be available on Harmonic's website at https://investor.harmonicinc.com/. Archived webcasts will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days following each event.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=SF93068&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmonic-to-host-virtual-investor-events-for-video-and-cable-access-businesses-301301242.html

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

