Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: ASGI)Â held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 27, 2021.Â At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Directors.

As of the record date, April 12, 2021, the Fund had outstanding 8,855,000 shares of common stock. 79.98% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Withheld John Sievwright 7,049,907 32,710

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

