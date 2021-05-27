Richmond American Debuts New Community in Aurora

PR Newswire

AURORA, Colo., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Red Maple Ridge Neighborhood (RichmondAmerican.com/RMRNCopperleaf) is now open for sales in Aurora. This exciting addition to the sought-after Copperleaf masterplan showcases eight inspired floor plans from two home collections, including the Laurel and Liesel plans, which are brand new to Colorado!

In addition to five two-story floor plans, Red Maple Ridge Neighborhood at Copperleaf offers three three-story plans from the builder's contemporary Cityscapeâ¢ Collection. Designed for those seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle, these modern homes boast open layouts and exciting options, such as relaxing rooftop terraces.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Red Maple Ridge Neighborhood at CopperleafÂ to explore the brand-new Devoe, Laurel, Liesel and Soho model homes and learn about other available floor plans at the community. The sales center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

More about Red Maple Ridge Neighborhood at Copperleaf:

New two- and three-story homes from the $500s

8 signature and Cityscapeâ¢ Collection floor plans

2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,710 to 2,400 sq. ft.

Community clubhouse with pool, playgrounds and parks, including a dog park

Easy access to shopping, dining, recreation and major highways

Hundreds of ways to personalize with finishes and fixtures

Complimentary Home Galleryâ¢ design assistance

Red Maple Ridge Neighborhood is located at 4313 S. Liverpool Drive in Aurora. Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

