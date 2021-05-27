Richmond American Debuts New Community in Aurora

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Richmond American Debuts New Community in Aurora

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tour four models from two home collections!

PR Newswire

AURORA, Colo., May 27, 2021

AURORA, Colo., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Red Maple Ridge Neighborhood (RichmondAmerican.com/RMRNCopperleaf) is now open for sales in Aurora. This exciting addition to the sought-after Copperleaf masterplan showcases eight inspired floor plans from two home collections, including the Laurel and Liesel plans, which are brand new to Colorado!

Richmond_American_Greenwich_Plan.jpg

In addition to five two-story floor plans, Red Maple Ridge Neighborhood at Copperleaf offers three three-story plans from the builder's contemporary Cityscapeâ¢ Collection. Designed for those seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle, these modern homes boast open layouts and exciting options, such as relaxing rooftop terraces.

Model home tours
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Red Maple Ridge Neighborhood at CopperleafÂ to explore the brand-new Devoe, Laurel, Liesel and Soho model homes and learn about other available floor plans at the community. The sales center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

More about Red Maple Ridge Neighborhood at Copperleaf:

  • New two- and three-story homes from the $500s
  • 8 signature and Cityscapeâ¢ Collection floor plans
  • 2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,710 to 2,400 sq. ft.
  • Community clubhouse with pool, playgrounds and parks, including a dog park
  • Easy access to shopping, dining, recreation and major highways
  • Hundreds of ways to personalize with finishes and fixtures
  • Complimentary Home Galleryâ¢ design assistance

Red Maple Ridge Neighborhood is located at 4313 S. Liverpool Drive in Aurora. Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC_Richmond_American_Home_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA92832&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-debuts-new-community-in-aurora-301301179.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA92832&Transmission_Id=202105271701PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA92832&DateId=20210527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment