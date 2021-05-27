Kingswood Acquisition Corp. Receives Notice of Filing Delinquency from The New York Stock Exchange

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. Receives Notice of Filing Delinquency from The New York Stock Exchange

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: KWAC.U, KWAC and KWAC WS), a special purpose acquisition company, received written notification from The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on May 25, 2021 that, because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Report") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Company does not comply with the continued listing requirements under Section 802.01E of the Listed Company Manual, which requires NYSE-listed companies to timely file all periodic reports with the SEC.

As previously reported by the Company in its Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, filed with the SEC on May 14, 2021, the Company was unable to file the Report within the prescribed time period because the Company requires additional time to prepare and review its financial statements to ensure adequate disclosure of the financial information required to be included in the Report.

This notice from NYSE has no immediate effect on the listing of Company's securities on the NYSE. The Company has until ââNovemberâ â24â, â2021 to regain compliance. The Company expects to file the Report on or before June 12, 2021.

ABOUT KINGSWOOD ACQUISITION CORP.

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to identify a target business in the financial services industry with a focus on delivering differentiated financial services in the wealth management, financial advisory and investment management sectors to the mass affluent and private client investor community. The Company is led by Gary Wilder, Group CEO of Kingswood (AIM: KWG) and Executive Chairman of Kingswood US, who serves as Executive Chairman and Director, and Michael Nessim, President of Kingswood US and CEO of Benchmark Investments, who serves as CEO and Director. Company's Board of Directors includes Larry Roth, managing partner of RLR Strategic Partners LLC, a consulting firm to senior management teams, boards of directors and advisory boards of wealth management firms and former Chief Executive Officer of Cetera Financial Group.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Report. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:Â 

Michael Dugan / Andrew Wang
Haven Tower GroupÂ 
424.317.4852 or 424.317.4859
[email protected]Â or [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF92931&sd=2021-05-27 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingswood-acquisition-corp-receives-notice-of-filing-delinquency-from-the-new-york-stock-exchange-301301149.html

SOURCE Kingswood Acquisition Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF92931&Transmission_Id=202105271600PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF92931&DateId=20210527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment