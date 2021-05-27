Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Renewal of Stock Repurchase Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Renewal of Stock Repurchase Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 27, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the renewal of its stock repurchase program. Under this program, Mercantile may repurchase up to $20 million in aggregate value of its shares of Common Stock.

"We are pleased to renew our stock repurchase program, which we believe is a valuable capital management tool to support shareholder value," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "This plan reflects our continued confidence in Mercantile's financial condition and earnings performance prospects."

The shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions at prevailing market prices or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of Mercantile's stock; general market and economic conditions; Mercantile's capital position, financial performance and alternative uses of capital; and applicable legal requirements. The program may be discontinued at any time.Â 

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.7 billion and operates 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference may include: changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levels, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior, as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the method of determining Libor, or the replacement of Libor with an alternative reference rate; changes in national and local economies, including the significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak and continuance of the COVID-19 Pandemic; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration; and other factors, including the risk factors disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:




Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.Â 

Charles Christmas

President & CEOÂ 

Executive Vice President & CFO

616-726-1502

616-726-1202

[email protected]Â 

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE93094&sd=2021-05-27 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-announces-renewal-of-stock-repurchase-program-301301253.html

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE93094&Transmission_Id=202105271615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE93094&DateId=20210527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment