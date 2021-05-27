Resideo to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, announced that members of senior management will participate in several upcoming virtual investor conferences.

KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials: Virtual on Friday, June 4, 2021

Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference on Monday, June 7, 2021 with presentation at 11:45 a.m. EDT

Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday June 10, 2021

Interested attendees can access the live webcast of the Evercore ISI conference presentation via the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at https://investor.resideo.com.

