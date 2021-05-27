Logo
Kroger Health to Launch #CommunityImmunity $5 Million Giveaway to Encourage Vaccinations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Giveaway starting next week will give people who have received their vaccine from Kroger Health a shot at winning one of five $1 million payouts totaling $5 million in cash prizes and chance to win free groceries for a year

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, May 27, 2021

CINCINNATI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), is launching a new effort to incentivize more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The #CommunityImmunity giveaway campaign will start next week and provide individuals, including customers and associates, the opportunity to win life-changing prizes like one of five $1 million payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year.

Community_Immunity_Kroger.jpg

The program comes after a collaboration with the Biden Administration to encourage increased vaccinations as part of the national push to have at least 70% of U.S. adults with at least their first dose by July 10.

"The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "We greatly appreciate President Joe Biden's leadership and partnership with the private sector to increase vaccinations among the U.S. population, especially people of color and individuals under age 30. As an employer, grocery provider, and community partner, the #CommunityImmunity giveaway is another way we are doing our part to help America recover from the public health crisis and safely return to normal."

As of today, the Kroger Health organization's pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and healthcare technicians have distributed more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines â and that number continues to grow daily.

Kroger Health will announce prizes, official rules, and eligibility next week for the #CommunityImmunity giveaway. Prizes will include five $1 million giveaways for a total of $5 million and 10 free groceries-for-a-year giveaways each week for five weeks, totaling 50 winners.

"To vaccinate more Americans and help bring this pandemic to an end, we all have to do our part, and it's exciting that Kroger is using innovative tactics to encourage vaccinations among its millions of customers across the country," said Ian Sams, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). "Businesses like Kroger are stepping up to the plate to encourage vaccinations, as we pursue President Biden's goal of having 70% of adults with at least their first dose by Independence Day."

About Kroger Health
Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our organizational team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians â are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent or manage certain diseases. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.

About Kroger
At The KrogerÂ Co. (NYSE:Â KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spiritâ¢. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety ofÂ banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit ourÂ newsroomÂ and investor relationsÂ site.

kroger_co_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL93274&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-health-to-launch-communityimmunity-5-million-giveaway-to-encourage-vaccinations-301301313.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL93274&Transmission_Id=202105271650PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL93274&DateId=20210527
