Causeway International Value Fund's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Causeway International Value Fund's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Firm pulls back multiple holdings

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio) Fund has revealed its portfolio for the first quarter of 2021. Major trades include reductions in the fund's Volkswagen AG (

XTER:VOW3, Financial), Baidu Inc. (BIDU, Financial), Infineon Technologies AG (XTER:IFX, Financial) and ABB Ltd. (XSWX:ABBN, Financial) holdings alongside a new buy into Unilever PLC (LSE:ULVR, Financial).

The fund was started in 2001 and operates under Causeway Capital Management. The Fund seeks long-term growth of capital and income by investing companies which generally have market capitalizations greater than $750 million. The managers operate with an investment philosophy that is value-driven with a fundamentally based, bottom-up approach to stock selection.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, the portfolio contained 58 stocks, with three new holdings. It was valued at $5.52 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 12%. Top holdings include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (XKRX:005930), Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (LSE:RR), Novartis AG (XSWX:NOVN), UniCredit SpA (MIL:UCG) and Sanofi SA (XPAR:SAN).

1397998127620837376.png

By weight, the top three sectors represented are financial services (21.35%), industrials (21.02%) and technology (15.18%).

1397998361637834752.png

Volkswagen

The first quarter saw managers of the fund slash the Volkswagen (

XTER:VOW3, Financial) holding by 81.74% with the sale of 1.02 million shares. During the quarter, the shares traded at an average price of 177.21 Euros ($216.14). Overall, the sale had a -3.41% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 0.75%.

1397999177731952640.png

Volkswagen is one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. Automotive brands include Volkswagen passenger cars, Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, SEAT, and Skoda. Commercial vehicle brands include MAN, Scania, and Volkswagen. The company's financial services group provides dealer financing to support floor plans, consumer financing for vehicle purchases, and other financial services.

On May 27, the stock was trading at 221 per share with a market cap of 128.61 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

1397999743426121728.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 4 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 5 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs issued for a declining gross margin percentage, declining revenue per share and an Altman Z-Score of 1.11 placing the company in the distress column. The company currently has an operating margin of -0.82% which ranks it worse than competitors in the auto industry, but is well above the company's 10-year low of -11.04%.

1398001617902522368.png

Unilever

One of three new buys in the fund's portfolio was Unilever (

LSE:ULVR, Financial). The managers purchased 1.87 million shares to establish the holding for the first time in the fund's history. Throughout the quarter the shares were purchased at an average price of 41.09 Pounds sterling ($58.36). GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 4.73% and the purchase had an impact of 1.90% on the portfolio overall.

1398003190993014784.png

Unilever is a diversified personal product (42% of 2020 sales by value), home care (20%), and packaged-food (38%) company. The firm's brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann's mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men's grooming business Dollar Shave Club and Seventh Generation cleaning and personal-care products.

As of May 27, the stock was trading at 43.04 per share with a market cap of 112.80 billion. The GF Value Line shows the stock trading at a fair value rating.

1398004206069108736.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 4 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. The strong profitability rank is propped up by a return on invested capital that easily supports the weighted average cost of capital.

1398004926180773888.png

Baidu

The first quarter saw managers take a chunk out of the fund's Baidu (

BIDU, Financial) holding for the fifth quarter in a row. The holding shrank by 78.21% with the sale of 318,255 shares. During the quarter, the shares traded at an average price of $261.90. The sale had a -1.22% impact on the portfolio overall and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 1.37%.

1398005945920933888.png

Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with mid-70s mobile traffic share in the search market. The firm generates 86% of revenue from online marketing services and the rest from other segments. Baidu is a technology-driven company and has been investing in AI technology, such as autonomously driven cars.

The stock was trading at $195.14 per share with a market cap of $67.72 billion on May 27. The shares are trading at a modestly overvalued rating according to the GF Value Line.

1398006538534146048.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 8 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs issued for assets growing faster than revenue, a declining gross margin percentage and a declining operating margin percentage. The company's cash-to-debt ratio ranks it worse than 68.42% of the industry.

1398011196010942464.png

Infineon Technologies

The fund's Infineon Technologies (

XTER:IFX, Financial) holding was cut by 54.94% during the first quarter. The 1.7 million shares sold traded at an average price of 34.26 during the quarter. The fund has gained a respectable 61.68% on the holding and the sale had a -1.16% impact on the portfolio overall.

1398011671879897088.png

Infineon was spun off from German industrial conglomerate Siemens in 2000 and today is one of Europe's largest chipmakers. The company is a leader in the automotive and industrial chip markets and has also focused on ID cards and security solutions that include semiconductor content. Infineon has divested itself of some less profitable businesses in recent years, most notably the sale of its wireless chip division to Intel in 2010.

On May 27, the stock was trading at 32.16 per share with a market cap of 41.85 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

1398012181856931840.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 2 out of 10. There are currently five severe warning signs issued for the company including a declining operating margin and a Sloan Ratio indicating poor quality of earnings. Revenue has continued to increase steadily for the company, but net income fell off in 2020.

1398012816559984640.png

ABB

Rounding out the fund's top five trades was a reduction in its ABB (

XSWX:ABBN, Financial) holding. Managers sold 2.32 million shares to cut the holding by 49.97%. The shares traded at an average price of 27.12 Swiss francs during the quarter. Overall, the sale had a -1.16% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 8.58%.

1398014319299416064.png

ABB is a global supplier of electrical equipment and automation products. Founded in the late 19th century, the company was created out of the merger of two old industrial companies, ASEA and BBC, and is now called Asea Brown Boveri Group, or ABB. The company is the number-one or number-two supplier in all of its core markets and the number-two robotic arm supplier globally. In automation, it offers a full suite of products for both discrete and process automation as well as robotics.

As of May 27, the stock was trading at CHF30.15 per share with a market cap of CHF61.03 billion. The shares are significantly overvalued according to the GF Value Line.

1398014712230203392.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 3 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for a declining operating margin and declining revenue per share. Cash flows have been in decline for several years but the company's net income saw a large spike last year.

1398016013752094720.png

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment