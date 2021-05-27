Oakmark International Fund Buys SAP SE, Capgemini SE, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sells Glencore PLC, CNH Industrial NV, G4S PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oakmark International Fund Buys SAP SE, Capgemini SE, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sells Glencore PLC, CNH Industrial NV, G4S PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Oakmark International Fund (Current Portfolio) buys SAP SE, Capgemini SE, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, sells Glencore PLC, CNH Industrial NV, G4S PLC, Prudential PLC, Publicis Groupe SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark International Fund. As of 2021Q1, Oakmark International Fund owns 65 stocks with a total value of $26.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of David Herro's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+herro/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of David Herro
  1. Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) - 2,147,483,647 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
  2. Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) - 419,573,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
  3. Daimler AG (DAI) - 12,489,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.66%
  4. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) - 10,727,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
  5. Glencore PLC (GLEN) - 277,494,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.14%
New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $101.78 and $110.28, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 3,055,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capgemini SE (CAP)

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Capgemini SE. The purchase prices were between $119.5 and $146.55, with an estimated average price of $133.32. The stock is now traded at around $155.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danone SA (BN)

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Danone SA. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $56. The stock is now traded at around $59.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 797,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 60.30%. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $70.52, with an estimated average price of $62.87. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 7,566,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roche Holding AG (RO)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 72.19%. The purchase prices were between $303.8 and $329.6, with an estimated average price of $317.09. The stock is now traded at around $340.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 997,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Novartis AG (NOVN)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Novartis AG by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $76.89 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $81.39. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,040,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amadeus IT Group SA (AMS)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Amadeus IT Group SA by 42.10%. The purchase prices were between $52.26 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,316,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,433,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Restaurant Brands International LP (QSP.UN)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International LP by 85.06%. The purchase prices were between $74 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $77.82. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,887,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: G4S PLC (GFS)

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in G4S PLC. The sale prices were between $2.42 and $2.69, with an estimated average price of $2.53.

Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03.

Reduced: Glencore PLC (GLEN)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Glencore PLC by 31.14%. The sale prices were between $2.33 and $3.05, with an estimated average price of $2.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Oakmark International Fund still held 277,494,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 24.58%. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Oakmark International Fund still held 56,226,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Prudential PLC (PRU)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Prudential PLC by 30.67%. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Oakmark International Fund still held 20,450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Publicis Groupe SA (PUB)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Publicis Groupe SA by 29.79%. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $46.93. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Oakmark International Fund still held 6,761,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 43.86%. The sale prices were between $0.92 and $1.27, with an estimated average price of $1.05. The stock is now traded at around $1.030400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Oakmark International Fund still held 110,695,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Ashtead Group PLC by 46.21%. The sale prices were between $34.38 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Oakmark International Fund still held 3,121,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of David Herro

. Also check out:

1. David Herro's Undervalued Stocks
2. David Herro's Top Growth Companies, and
3. David Herro's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that David Herro keeps buying

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider