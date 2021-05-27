Oakmark International Fund Buys SAP SE, Capgemini SE, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sells Glencore PLC, CNH Industrial NV, G4S PLC

Investment company Oakmark International Fund (Current Portfolio) buys SAP SE, Capgemini SE, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, sells Glencore PLC, CNH Industrial NV, G4S PLC, Prudential PLC, Publicis Groupe SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark International Fund. As of 2021Q1, Oakmark International Fund owns 65 stocks with a total value of $26.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) - 2,147,483,647 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) - 419,573,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06% Daimler AG (DAI) - 12,489,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.66% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) - 10,727,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76% Glencore PLC (GLEN) - 277,494,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.14%

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $101.78 and $110.28, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 3,055,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Capgemini SE. The purchase prices were between $119.5 and $146.55, with an estimated average price of $133.32. The stock is now traded at around $155.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Danone SA. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $56. The stock is now traded at around $59.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 797,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 60.30%. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $70.52, with an estimated average price of $62.87. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 7,566,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 72.19%. The purchase prices were between $303.8 and $329.6, with an estimated average price of $317.09. The stock is now traded at around $340.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 997,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Novartis AG by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $76.89 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $81.39. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,040,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Amadeus IT Group SA by 42.10%. The purchase prices were between $52.26 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,316,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,433,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International LP by 85.06%. The purchase prices were between $74 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $77.82. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,887,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in G4S PLC. The sale prices were between $2.42 and $2.69, with an estimated average price of $2.53.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Glencore PLC by 31.14%. The sale prices were between $2.33 and $3.05, with an estimated average price of $2.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Oakmark International Fund still held 277,494,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 24.58%. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Oakmark International Fund still held 56,226,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Prudential PLC by 30.67%. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Oakmark International Fund still held 20,450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Publicis Groupe SA by 29.79%. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $46.93. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Oakmark International Fund still held 6,761,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 43.86%. The sale prices were between $0.92 and $1.27, with an estimated average price of $1.05. The stock is now traded at around $1.030400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Oakmark International Fund still held 110,695,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Ashtead Group PLC by 46.21%. The sale prices were between $34.38 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Oakmark International Fund still held 3,121,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

