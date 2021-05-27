Sunbelt Securities, Inc. Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Sunbelt Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Prudential Financial Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Encore Wire Corp, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunbelt Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sunbelt Securities, Inc. owns 378 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,249 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,320 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 130,732 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01% Visa Inc (V) - 39,761 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.62% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 71,411 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.57%

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $498.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $182.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $97.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 125.42%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 43,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 95.38%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.68%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 157.13%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 86,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.96%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58.

