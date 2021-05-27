Sunbelt Securities, Inc. Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Sunbelt Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Prudential Financial Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Encore Wire Corp, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunbelt Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sunbelt Securities, Inc. owns 378 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PRU, EWJ, LYB, ZBRA, ATVI, TSCO, FUTY, ARKK, FICO, TDOC, ASO, SUNW, FNCL, IGE, SLB, CLX, FFIN, PHUN, DHI, IUSV, ESGE, IYG, DTD, CRWD, A, FDX, CCL, INDY, INDA, NZF, AI, IWN, PSI, ESGU, GLW, MS, IYZ, ORLY, CMG, SLQD, ARKG, STPC.U, LULU, KKR, VOOV, FDIS, FALN, EWN, EVRG, NUV, CS, AKBA,
- Added Positions: SCHV, IWM, IJR, IWR, XOM, IVE, AUPH, NVDA, GILD, DOW, WMT, IVW, IYW, ADBE, AVGO, MPC, FB, SCHM, LMT, ONEQ, PGX, RSP, IWO, AMZN, MRK, ET, RDS.B, BST, IBB, IGM, IJK, MMM, GIS, KMB, EOS, EEM, SCHA, AAPL, CVX, CSCO, VLO, WBA, DGRO, SCHE, XLF, T, BA, SQ, JKE, MO, COP, DUK, JNJ, VZ, WPC, PSX, MRCC, SHOP, SNOW, U, GNOG, IGSB, CWB, EFG, LQD, MUB, SOXX, SPY, VGT, BMY, KO, CTSH, DD, ENB, ILMN, NOC, BKNG, PFG, PG, TSM, TGT, TM, NEO, PM, AGNC, APTS, NOW, OKTA, WORK, FBND, FHLC, FTEC, IAGG, IEMG, IWF, IYF, PFF, SDY, SHYG, VIG, AMD, AMP, ARCC, LLY, EPD, NEE, MDT, TAP, ORCL, UNP, NAD, CII, SLRC, EPAM, SRC, GOOG, CRON, DIA, FV, GLD, HYLS, IJH, ITA, IXN, IYT, QQEW, SPHD, SPYG, TLT, VOO, XSW,
- Reduced Positions: ITOT, BRK.B, WIRE, QCOM, V, ABBV, WY, VIAC, WFC, PYPL, PFE, EFA, SCHF, WRK, LUV, FLT, XLE, CVS, IHI, BIDU, USMV, COST, IGV, MCF, MA, JPM, PAYX, ACN, CAT, C, CRM, BND, ISTB, QQQ, SLV, ABT, FIS, CCI, MU, TSLA, BABA, AGG, CREE, GOOGL, INTU, LOW, MSFT, SO, DIS, KMI, FSKR, AMLP, AOR, DVY, FBT, FDN, FXH, HDV, IDV, IEUR, IJT, AMT, ADI, NLY, AJG, BP, BAC, BIG, CMCSA, CMI, DHR, D, F, HD, HON, MCD, MCHP, VTRS, NFLX, NVS, NVO, SHW, SPG, SBUX, UAL, RTX, DNP, FTNT, DG, NXPI, FTSM, IEFA, IQLT, IYC, SDS, SHY, TIP, ASML, DEO, DPZ, ECL, GD, LHX, ITW, INTC, ISRG, SIVB, SON, TRV, TMO, TSN, USB, UL, KDP, PBF, VEEV, AAL, AFIN, DON, IYY, NOBL, QUAL, SPAB, XLK,
- Sold Out: IAU, TJX, TFC, BIV, CF, ACGL, TWM, FDS, HFRO, EURN, HRL, 50AA, QYLD, MELI, AZN, BYND, CIBR, MRVL, IYH, PTH, SCHX, ILPT, STXB, FIF, TALO, GLNG, TGA,
For the details of Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sunbelt+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sunbelt Securities, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,249 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,320 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 130,732 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%
- Visa Inc (V) - 39,761 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.62%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 71,411 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.57%
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $498.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $182.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $97.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 125.42%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 43,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 95.38%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.68%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 157.13%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 86,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.96%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16.Sold Out: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sunbelt Securities, Inc.
. Also check out:
1. Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sunbelt Securities, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment