Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Maximus Inc, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells WESCO International Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Endo International PLC

Investment company Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Maximus Inc, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Macrogenics Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, sells WESCO International Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Endo International PLC, FormFactor Inc, US Concrete Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owns 314 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MMS, AMRX, SCHN, MGNX, FNDC, CENT, LRN, SCVL, LPX, CVLT, KFRC, VBTX, UMBF, AR, MATW, GEF, RRR, BZH, SR, DVAX, OEC, HVT, HMST, DLX, EXLS, NWSA, AIT, CCS, XPO, NSA, VSTO, CMC, FELE, KLIC, EVRI, CMCO, NSIT, PBH, ATGE, UNFI, USNA, TSE, HTLF, AMN, SAFM, SKT, ORBC, CSOD, ENTA, CWH, TACO, ORGO, MTOR, VREX, ADP, RYAM, QNST, KR, FLWS, GOOGL, LOW, MSCI, RS, CTRE, DVN, AN, WU, BPOP, HPE, AZPN, MKSI, JNJ, TITN, HSY, OMC, PII, HII, HRC, CRL, LOPE, IGSB, CDW, FB, GLOB, IAGG, CMA, CLH, PAG, DBX, AOS, KHC, NFG, FAF, GILD, PACW, SCHD, VBR,

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 80,285 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 80,537 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31% Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 59,813 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 37,555 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 23,590 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 16,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.74 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 221,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $36.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 35,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Macrogenics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 44,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 37,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Central Garden & Pet Co. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 46.56%. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $131.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 52.79%. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $264.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $216.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 56.70%. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $147.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 78.79%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Endo International PLC. The sale prices were between $6.81 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $8.12.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $40.79 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $45.56.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $53.87.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79.

