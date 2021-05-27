Logo
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Maximus Inc, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells WESCO International Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Endo International PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Maximus Inc, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Macrogenics Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, sells WESCO International Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Endo International PLC, FormFactor Inc, US Concrete Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owns 314 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson+creek+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 80,285 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  2. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 80,537 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%
  3. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 59,813 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56%
  4. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 37,555 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 23,590 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%
New Purchase: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 16,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.74 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 221,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $36.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 35,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Macrogenics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 44,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 37,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Central Garden & Pet Co. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 46.56%. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $131.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 52.79%. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $264.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $216.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 56.70%. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $147.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 78.79%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1.

Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2.

Sold Out: Endo International PLC (ENDP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Endo International PLC. The sale prices were between $6.81 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $8.12.

Sold Out: FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $40.79 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $45.56.

Sold Out: US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $53.87.

Sold Out: Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

. Also check out:

1. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying

