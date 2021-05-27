Park Capital Group Buys First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Tesla Inc

Investment company Park Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, sells ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Tesla Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Zscaler Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Capital Group. As of 2021Q1, Park Capital Group owns 5 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) - 48,745 shares, 39.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 20,024 shares, 20.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 20,161 shares, 20.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 8,867 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. New Position The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 2,746 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. New Position

Park Capital Group initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 39.71%. The holding were 48,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Capital Group initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.74%. The holding were 20,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Capital Group initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.69%. The holding were 20,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Capital Group initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $98.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.45%. The holding were 8,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Capital Group initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $215.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 2,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.

Park Capital Group sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

