Shellback Capital, LP Buys AGCO Corp, EnerSys, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sells Deere, Dollar Tree Inc, Generac Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Boston, MA, based Investment company Shellback Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys AGCO Corp, EnerSys, Parker Hannifin Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, sells Deere, Dollar Tree Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Amkor Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shellback Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Shellback Capital, LP owns 114 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shellback Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shellback+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shellback Capital, LP
  1. AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 396,649 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.65%
  2. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 630,000 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.55%
  3. Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 1,270,000 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 155,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.22%
  5. EnerSys (ENS) - 471,051 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: EnerSys (ENS)

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in EnerSys. The purchase prices were between $81.12 and $102.55, with an estimated average price of $91.57. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 471,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $308.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 117,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $263.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 100,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $584.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 38,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1365.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Shellback Capital, LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $58.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 296.65%. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $138.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 396,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 72.22%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $280.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 105.05%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $259.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 92.83%. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $324.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 99,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 74.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,044,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Shellback Capital, LP added to a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co by 458.63%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 446,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06.

Sold Out: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $14.91 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $20.52.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.

Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Sold Out: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Shellback Capital, LP sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shellback Capital, LP

. Also check out:

1. Shellback Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shellback Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shellback Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shellback Capital, LP keeps buying

