Agilent's 4th Consecutive Beat on Earnings Boosts Stock

Company revises full-year estimates upward for both sales and EPS

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

On the heels of a bang-up second quarter, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) shares climbed more than 3% to $137.58 on Thursday. The Santa Clara, California-based provider of application-focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Investors should take note that the company could see even brighter days ahead. On the fiscal second-quarter earnings call, President and CEO Mike McMullen told analysts that the company is boosting its full-year projections for both revenue and EPS. Revenues are expected to jump to between $6.15 billion and $6.21 billion, with EPS ranging from $4.09 to $4.14. The company has a market cap of $41.7 billion and sells at a price-earnings ratio of more than 46.

Of 14 analysts polled by Yahoo Finance, 11 rate it either a buy or strong buy, with three others recommending the stock be held. They forecast a median target price of $145 and a high of $160. Those estimates are likely to improve based on the company's outstanding second quarter. Year-to-date, Agilent shares have outpaced the growth of the Dow Jones Industrial Average by about 1%.

McMullen said that even with the pandemic still hanging around, the company is seeing recovery in its end markets and momentum in all its businesses. Pharma, food and environmental and forensic markets will maintain their growth while diagnostics and clinical, academia and government continue their resurgence.

Last month, Agilent announced it was acquiring Resolution Bioscience for up to $695 million. The deal expands Agilent's precision medicine line by complementing and expanding its abilities in cancer diagnostics. According to a report from Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News:

"Agilent envisions combining privately held Resolution's tests with its tissue-based companion diagnostics, as well as its global commercial and regulatory scale. Agilent estimated that its addressable market will expand by $3 billion by 2025 as a result of incorporating Resolutiona figure Agilent estimates will double by 2030."

1398023366996152320.png

Agilent's biggest acquisition closed in 2019 with the $1.165 billion purchase of privately held BioTek, giving the buyer a position in the large and growing market for immuno-oncology and immunotherapy.

More acquisitions may be in the offing. During the earnings call, McMullen said that's in keeping with the company's build and growth strategy. " We've signaled that we would be willing to do deals in the multiples of BioTek which to date is our largest deal," he said in response to an analysts' question. He added that the company doesn't have to do additional M&A as part of its strategy, but if it can find great teams and great businesses Agilent would be willing to make another acquisition, McMullen added.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any of the companies mentioned in this article.

