DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend By 10%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (âDentsply Sironaâ) ( XRAY), announced that its Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the companyâs quarterly dividend rate, from the previous rate of $0.10 per share of common stock to $0.11 per share. The dividend is payable on July 9, 2021 to holders of record as of June 25, 2021.

Dentsply Sirona is the worldâs largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sironaâs products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Companyâs shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.comÂ for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

