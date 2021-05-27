Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders And Changes To Board Of Directors

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (the "Fund")Â (NYSE : JEQ)Â held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") on May 27, 2021.Â At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to elect one Class I Director and one Class III Director to the Board of Directors.

As of the record date, April 12, 2021, the Fund had outstanding 13,408,535 shares of common stock. 91.17% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Radhika Ajmera 9,908,684 2,297,886 17,782

To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained P. Gerald Malone 10,215,461 1,990,854 18,037

Also effective at the shareholder meeting on May 27, 2021, Richard J. Herring retired from the Fund pursuant to the Fund's retirement policy. The Board would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Mr. Herring and acknowledge the invaluable contributions he has made to the Fund during his tenure and wish him the best of success in all his future endeavours.Â Effective upon the retirement of Mr. Herring, the Board appointed P. Gerald Malone to serve as a Class III director.

