The India Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders And Changes To Board Of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The India Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders And Changes To Board Of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â The India Fund, Inc. (the "Fund")Â (NYSE: IFN)Â held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 27, 2021.Â  At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors and to approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Fund's Corporate Governance Policies.

aberdeen_asset_management_inc__logo.jpg

As of the record date, April 12, 2021, the Fund had outstanding 26,904,575 shares of common stock. 71.83% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect two Â Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:


Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstained

Alan Goodson

16,526,131

2,660,628

140,074

Jeswald Salacuse

16,330,116

2,854,373

142,346

To approve the continuation of Term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:


Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstained

Luis Rubio

16,591,151

2,582,018

153,667

Also effective at the shareholder meeting on May 27, 2021, the term of Martin J. Gilbert expired. The Board would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Mr. Gilbert and acknowledge the invaluable contributions that he made to the Fund during his tenure and wish him the best of success in all his future endeavours.Â  Also effective at the shareholder meeting, the Board appointed Alan Goodson to serve as a Class I Director.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected]

aberdeenifn.com

favicon.png?sn=PH93318&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-india-fund-inc-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-changes-to-board-of-directors-301301326.html

SOURCE The India Fund, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH93318&Transmission_Id=202105271707PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH93318&DateId=20210527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment