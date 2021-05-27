Logo
Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Pernod Ricard SA, Experian PLC, Sells Unilever PLC, Fox Corp, Nike Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Pernod Ricard SA, Experian PLC, sells Unilever PLC, Fox Corp, Nike Inc, Fox Corp, RELX PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port. As of 2021Q1, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port owns 30 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MS Global Franchise Portfolio's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ms+global+franchise+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MS Global Franchise Portfolio
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,171,743 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  2. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 2,886,950 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
  3. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT) - 2,701,734 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 767,123 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 561,788 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 127.06%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $447.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 154,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pernod Ricard SA (RI)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port added to a holding in Pernod Ricard SA by 55.45%. The purchase prices were between $151.95 and $164.75, with an estimated average price of $158.67. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 392,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Experian PLC (EXPN)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port added to a holding in Experian PLC by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,007,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (ULVR)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $37.33 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $41.09.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48.

Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 32.24%. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port still held 252,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: RELX PLC (REN)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port reduced to a holding in RELX PLC by 44.59%. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port still held 582,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MS Global Franchise Portfolio

. Also check out:

1. MS Global Franchise Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. MS Global Franchise Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MS Global Franchise Portfolio's High Yield stocks
Stocks that MS Global Franchise Portfolio keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider