Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Pernod Ricard SA, Experian PLC, Sells Unilever PLC, Fox Corp, Nike Inc

Investment company Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Pernod Ricard SA, Experian PLC, sells Unilever PLC, Fox Corp, Nike Inc, Fox Corp, RELX PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port. As of 2021Q1, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port owns 30 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: ROP, RI, TMO, EXPN, FIS, BAX, SAP, ADP, PG,

ROP, RI, TMO, EXPN, FIS, BAX, SAP, ADP, PG, Reduced Positions: NKE, REL, REN, PM, RKT, MSFT, MC, ZTS, V, ACN, DHR, ABT, BDX, ICE, BATS, OR, HEIA, KO, MCO, CPR, FDS,

NKE, REL, REN, PM, RKT, MSFT, MC, ZTS, V, ACN, DHR, ABT, BDX, ICE, BATS, OR, HEIA, KO, MCO, CPR, FDS, Sold Out: ULVR, FOXA, FOX,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,171,743 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 2,886,950 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT) - 2,701,734 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Visa Inc (V) - 767,123 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 561,788 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 127.06%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $447.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 154,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port added to a holding in Pernod Ricard SA by 55.45%. The purchase prices were between $151.95 and $164.75, with an estimated average price of $158.67. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 392,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port added to a holding in Experian PLC by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,007,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $37.33 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $41.09.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 32.24%. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port still held 252,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port reduced to a holding in RELX PLC by 44.59%. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port still held 582,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

