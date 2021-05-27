Monolithic Power Systems Appoints New Board Member

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Monolithic Power Systems Appoints New Board Member

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) ( MPWR), a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced the appointment of Carintia Martinez to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to have Carintia join our Board," said Michael Hsing, Chairman of the Board of Directors. âShe embodies our commitment to an experienced, creative and diverse leadership team.â

"I am excited to join the Board of MPS, one of the fastest growing companies in the analog semiconductor industry," said Carintia Martinez.

Carintia Martinez, 55, has served as Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Thales Alenia Space, a European aerospace manufacturer specializing in satellite systems, since January 2018. From February 2008 to December 2017, Ms. Martinez held various senior positions, including Vice President of Renault-Nissan Alliance Quality and Vice President of Information Systems for Marketing and Sales, at Renault Group, a French automobile manufacturer. Prior to 2008, Ms. Martinez held a variety of managerial roles in information systems and other corporate functions under different entities within Renault Group and Nissan Motor Corporation. Ms. Martinez holds a masterâs degree in Architecture and City Planning from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Parana in Brazil, a masterâs degree in Project Management from UniversitÃ© de Technologie de CompiÃ¨gne in France, and a masterâs degree in Urban Planning from UniversitÃ© Paris XII - Val de Marne and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et ChaussÃ©es in France.

About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) is a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPSâ mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary semiconductor process and system integration technologies. These combined advantages enable MPS to provide customers with reliable, compact and monolithic solutions that offer highly energy-efficient and cost-effective products, as well as providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

ti?nf=ODI0NDgyOSM0MjA2NjkxIzIwMDQ3MDY=
b6e4f177-1a7a-4187-873e-75ced6f887a4
Contact:Bernie BlegenChief Financial OfficerMonolithic Power Systems, [email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment