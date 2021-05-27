Logo
Success Anywhere, Dreamforce Everywhere: Salesforce Announces the First Global Dreamforce

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dreamforce, the world's largest software event, will take place September 21-23, 2021 across a global campus, including San Francisco, New York City, London and Paris

Millions of Salesforce Trailblazers around the world will safely come together in-person and in a new digital experience -- making Dreamforce more inclusive and accessible than ever before

The magic of Dreamforce will continue with Dreamforce to You, offering highly personalized experiences to companies around the world

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the first-ever global Dreamforceâtaking place in San Francisco and cities around the world, including New York City, London, and Paris, both in-person and digitally from September 21-23, 2021.

SALESFORCE_Logo.jpg

Over the last year, Salesforce completely reimagined Dreamforceâhosting the all-digital Dreamforce to You that brought the power of Dreamforce to Trailblazers around the world with more than 140 million views, a live-streamed keynote, personalized content and a four day digital learning experience. Dreamforce 2021 will build on this success, bringing together innovative, inspirational, and immersive in-person and digital experiences across a global campus.

At Dreamforce 2021, the top priority will be health and safety. Salesforce will follow all local COVID-19 public health guidelines and, in the U.S., anyone attending in-person will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Leaders in the medical community, including world-renowned epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant, will work with Salesforce to help ensure the safety of all attendees. Salesforce will also work with longtime partner Marriott to incorporate industry best practices to create safe experiences.

Dreamforce 2021 is Salesforce's 19th annual Dreamforce experience â a family reunion designed to bring together the entire Salesforce community â customers, partners, employees, students, and more â to learn, connect, have fun, and give back. For more information, please visit http://dreamforce.com.

Comments on the news:

  • "We're thrilled to bring Dreamforce back as an in-person experience, and we can't wait to bring all our Trailblazers together for a completely new brand experience," said Sarah Franklin, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce. "Whether you join us in person or online, it will be the most innovative and immersive Dreamforce ever â another example of how, in this new all-digital world, we can achieve success from anywhere."
  • "Bringing Dreamforce back is a significant milestone on our road to recovery and another sign that San Francisco's future is bright," said San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed. "I'm so excited for this fall when we will have conventions back in Moscone Center, bringing more visitors to our incredible and resilient City. I want to appreciate Salesforce for always being a great partner and for investing in a stronger, more vibrant San Francisco."
  • "The in person presence of Dreamforce will have a profound impact on future convention bookings in San Francisco for 2021 and beyond," said San Francisco Travel President and CEO Joe D'Alessandro. "This event will show the world that San Francisco is open and well back on the road to recovery from the pandemic. It will be an amazing opportunity to present San Francisco as a premier destination for meetings and conventions in the post COVID world."Â Â Â Â 
  • "We are thrilled to be supporting Salesforce to bring Dreamforce back to San Francisco and in other cities in the world both in-person and digitally to reach more people than ever," said Drew Pinto, Marriott International's Global Officer of Revenue, Channels and Planning. "Salesforce has always inspired the industry with innovative and exceptional meeting experiences. By leveraging Marriott International's Connect with Confidence meeting protocols for Dreamforce, we hope to inspire people to reconnect and meet again."
  • "We're excited to work with Salesforce to bring Dreamforce safely back to San Francisco and other cities around the world," said Dr. Larry Brilliant. "By implementing the appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols, we can create a safe and healthy environment for the Trailblazer community attending the events."

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360Â° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

favicon.png?sn=SF93234&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/success-anywhere-dreamforce-everywhere-salesforce-announces-the-first-global-dreamforce-301301319.html

SOURCE Salesforce

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF93234&Transmission_Id=202105271800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF93234&DateId=20210527
