35 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Investor Conference on June 1-4, 2021

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / The Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side will take place on June 1-4, 2021, where 35 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

The Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy Side: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, with company presentations beginning at 9am Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 1 and 2) with 1x1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (June 3 and 4).

Join us for a full two days of presentations that were nominated by qualified investors as a "Best Idea." A full agenda is located here: https://microcaprodeo.com/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Conference, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

Full event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/

On Tuesday June 1, 2021 and Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.

Date Time Presentation Name Ticker Event URL Tuesday, June 1st 8:30 - 8:55 RedHill Biopharma RDHL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41529 Tuesday, June 1st 9:00-9:25 Photocure PHO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41489 Tuesday, June 1st 9:30-9:55 electroCure ECOR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41494 Tuesday, June 1st 10:00-10:25 Mechanical Technology, Inc. MKTY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41496 Tuesday, June 1st 10:30-10:55 Stabillis Solutions, Inc. SLNG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41497 Tuesday, June 1st 11:00-11:25 CECO Environmental Corp CECE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41500 Tuesday, June 1st 11:30-11:55 Monaker Group MKGI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41508 Tuesday, June 1st 12:00-12:25 Auddia Inc. AUUD https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41509 Tuesday, June 1st 12:30-12:55 Assure Holdings ARHH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41510 Tuesday, June 1st 1:00-1:25 Dolphin Entertainment DLPN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41511 Tuesday, June 1st 1:30-1:55 IMAC Holdings IMAC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41512 Tuesday, June 1st 2:00-2:25 COMSovereign COMS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41513 Tuesday, June 1st 2:30-2:55 Myomo MYO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41514 Tuesday, June 1st 3:00-3:25 Pivotal Systems PVS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41604 Tuesday, June 1st 3:30-3:55 Miravo Healthcare MRVFF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41516 Tuesday, June 1st 4:00-4:25 NZME NZME https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41517 Tuesday, June 1st 4:30-4:55 Zoom Telephonics dba Minim MINM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41518 Tuesday, June 1st 5:00 - 5:25 DataStorage Corp DTST https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41527 Wednesday, June 2nd 8:30-8:55 NLS Pharmaceuticals NLSP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41515 Wednesday, June 2nd 9:00-9:25 Aspira Women's Health AWH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41499 Wednesday, June 2nd 9:30-9:55 Issuer Direct (ISDR) ISDR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41502 Wednesday, June 2nd 10:00-10:25 Biomerica BMRA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41504 Wednesday, June 2nd 10:30-10:55 Alimera Sciences ALIM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41505 Wednesday, June 2nd 11:00-11:25 LifeMD LFMD https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41603 Wednesday, June 2nd 11:30-11:55 Stryve Foods, LLC ANDA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41507 Wednesday, June 2nd 12:00-12:25 Biolase BIOL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41519 Wednesday, June 2nd 12:30-12:55 CloudCall Group CALL:L https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41520 Wednesday, June 2nd 1:00-1:25 Fortress Biotech FBIO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41521 Wednesday, June 2nd 1:30-1:55 DHI Group DHX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41522 Wednesday, June 2nd 2:00-2:25 Milestone Scientific MLSS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41523 Wednesday, June 2nd 2:30-2:55 Orgenesis ORGS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41525 Wednesday, June 2nd 3:00-3:25 Elys Game Technology Corp ELYS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41526 Wednesday, June 2nd 3:30-3:55 Thunderbird Entertainment THBRF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41506 Wednesday, June 2nd 4:00-4:25 Nemaura Medical NMRD https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41524 Wednesday, June 2nd 4:30-4:55 Daxor DXR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41528

