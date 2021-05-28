Winston Gold Grants Stock Options

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation")(CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) announces the Board of Directors of the Corporation has granted a total of 5,250,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation to purchase a total of 5,250,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.10. The options expire on May 26, 2026.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low-cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

