SQI Diagnostics Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SQI Diagnostics Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 27, 2021

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company") (TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics, today announced that effective May 27, 2021, it has granted an aggregate of 2,409,717 stock options ("Options") to a consultant and certain employees and officers of the Company under the Company's amended and restated stock option plan (the "Plan"). The goal of the grant of Options is to align the interests of the Company's employees, officers and directors with those of shareholders. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.22.

SQI_Diagnostics_Inc__SQI_Diagnostics_Inc__Announces_Grant_of_Sto.jpg

The Plan was approved by shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting held on March 31, 2021. The Options have a term of 5 years and vest over 36 months. Following the grant of Options, there will be 12,690,338 Options outstanding. There are currently 342,842,735 shares outstanding.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc. is a precision medicine company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative rapid diagnostic testing for healthcare providers, patients and consumers worldwide. The Company's proprietary advanced diagnostics target organ transplant, autoimmune disease and serological testing, which include the developmental direct-to-consumer COVID-19 HOME Antibody Test, the RALI-dx â¢ COVID-19 Severity Triage Test and the COVID-19 RALI- fast â¢ Severity Triage Point-of-Care (POC) Test. SQI's rapid diagnostic tests are intended to be sold to healthcare professionals so that patients can get accurate results and fast effective treatment, and direct-to-consumers so that individuals can be empowered to improve their health outcomes from the comfort of home.

Under serological testing, SQI is fast-tracking the development of three Covid-19 diagnostic tests: a direct-to-consumer Antibody Test and two Covid-19 Severity Triage tests. The COVID-19 HOME Antibody Test identifies the presence of IgM, IgA and IgG antibodies of SARS-CoV-2 in individuals suspected to have been infected with COVID-19 and asymptomatic individuals wanting to know if they have been exposed. The test is > 99% accurate with results delivered in 24-48 hours. Should the COVID-19 HOME Antibody Test receive regulatory approval, the test is expected to be available direct-to-consumer which would allow individuals to avoid travelling to a clinic or hospital to be tested for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 antibody.

The RALI-dx â¢ COVID-19 Severity Triage Test and the RALI- fast â¢ COVID-19 Severity Triage POC Test each help clinicians identify which patients with SARS-CoV-2 will have a severe inflammatory response and require hospital admission or not. Both tests measure the critical biomarker IL-6 which plays a key role in the cytokine storm phase of COVID-19. The RALI-dxâ¢ delivers results from the lab in about 50 minutes while the RALI- fast â¢ delivers results at the patient's point-of-care in about 15 minutes.

Under organ transplant, SQI is pioneering the development of an advanced diagnostic test that increases the chance of successful lung transplant by assessing the health of the donor organ prior to transplant surgery. The Company's developmental TOR dx â¢ Lung Test can detect inflammation at the molecular level to assess the health of the donor lung, enabling surgeons to transplant healthy lungs which otherwise would have been rejected; there is currently no other such test. SQI has partnered clinical development with UHN Hospitals, one of the largest health and medical research organizations in North America . Upon regulatory approval of the TOR dx â¢ Lung Test, clinical development is planned for diagnostic tests designed to increase the chance of successful kidney and liver transplant.

Under autoimmune disease testing, SQI has a direct-to-consumer Celiac Disease and a Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Test that enable people to screen for the diseases from the comfort of their home. The direct-to-consumer RA Test can help identify and confirm RA symptoms for timely care and treatment. The direct-to-consumer Celiac Test confirms disease and validates the effectiveness of dietary and lifestyle changes to confirm the autoimmune response is improving.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its products can eliminate, cure or contain Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time. For its research and development, the Company is collaborating with UHN Hospitals, one of the largest health and medical research organization in North America .

For more information, please visit https://sqidiagnostics.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains certain words and statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates", "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may" and "will". The forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, available to the public at www.sedar.com . Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the company's current expectations. Management's expectations and therefore any forward-looking statements in this press release could be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the development and viability the Company's COVID-19 HOME Antibody Test, its COVID-19 RALI-dx â¢ Severity Triage Test and its COVID-19 RALI-fast â¢ Severity Triage Point-of-Care (POC) Test, the suitability of such tests for advanced clinical testing, including human trials, the content and timing of decisions made by the FDA relating to the use and commercialization of such tests, the timing and costs involved in establishing the commercialization of the tests, the impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on the company's business, including the expected development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization timelines relating to the aforementioned COVID-19-related tests. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=TO93420&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sqi-diagnostics-inc-announces-grant-of-stock-options-301301399.html

SOURCE SQI Diagnostics Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO93420&Transmission_Id=202105272000PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO93420&DateId=20210527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment