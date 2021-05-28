Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 27, 2021

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), the leading uranium producer in the United States,Â announces the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 26, 2021.

The eight (8) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

J. Birks Bovaird

16,494,553

85.70%

2,753,377

14.30%

Mark S. Chalmers

18,494,309

96.08%

753,621

3.92%

Benjamin Eshleman III

14,978,861

77.82%

4,269,069

22.18%

Barbara A. Filas

18,358,186

95.38%

889,744

4.62%

Bruce D. Hansen

16,600,408

86.25%

2,647,522

13.75%

Dennis L. Higgs

18,275,526

94.95%

972,404

5.05%

Robert W. Kirkwood

15,876,006

82.48%

3,371,924

17.52%

Alexander Morrison

16,631,280

86.41%

2,616,650

13.59%

About Energy Fuels:Â Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8Â to major nuclear utilities. The Company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and expects to commence commercial production of REE carbonate in 2021. Its corporate offices are inÂ Lakewood, ColoradoÂ nearÂ Denver, and all of its assetsÂ and employees are inÂ the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill inÂ Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project inÂ Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project inÂ Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8Â per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when marketÂ conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores.Â The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is currently on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8Â per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also currently on standby. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website isÂ www.energyfuels.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO93470&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-election-of-directors-301301422.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO93470&Transmission_Id=202105272049PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO93470&DateId=20210527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment