US Stocks Close Mostly Higher Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,464.64 on Thursday with a gain of 141.59 points or 0.41%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,200.88 for a gain of 4.89 points or 0.12%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,736.28 for a loss of 1.72 points or -0.01%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 16.74 for a loss of 0.62 points or -3.57%.

Thursday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly higher Thursday. Several earnings reports made headlines.

Salesforce.com ( CRM , Financial): Revenue of $5.96 billion increased 22.4% year over year and beat estimates by $70 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.50 missed estimates by $0.04 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beat estimates by $0.33.

Costco ( COST , Financial): Revenue of $45.28 billion increased 21.5% year over year and beat estimates by $1.46 billion. FQ3 GAAP EPS of $2.75 beat estimates by $0.41 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.84 beat estimates by $0.56.

Best Buy ( BBY , Financial): Revenue of $11.64 billion increased 36.0% year over year and beat estimates by $1.21 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.32 beat estimates by $1.17 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.23 beat estimates by $0.81.

Dollar General ( DG , Financial): Revenue of $8.4 billion decreased -0.6% year over year and beat estimates by $120 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.82 beat estimates by $0.62.

Gap ( GPS , Financial): Revenue of $4 billion increased 89.6% year over year and beat estimates by $530 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.43 beat estimates by $0.48 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beat estimates by $0.57.

On the economic calendar:

The first quarter GDP growth rate was 6.4% in the second estimate.

Corporate profits decreased -0.8% quarter over quarter in the first quarter.

406,00 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 444,000 in the previous week. Continuing jobless claims were 3.642 million, down from 3.738 million.

Durable goods orders decreased -1.3% in April following an increase of 1.3%. Durable goods orders excluding transportation increased 1% and durable goods orders excluding defense were unchanged for the month.

Pending home sales decreased -4.4% in April following an increase of 1.7%. Year over year, pending home sales increased 51.7% following an increase of 23%.

The Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 32 in May from 40.

The Treasury held auctions for 4-week bills at a rate of 0.000%, 8-week bills at a rate of 0.005%, and 7-year notes at a rate of 1.285%.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.95%, down from 3.00%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.27%, down from 2.29%.

In other news:

Apple ( AAPL , Financial) down -1.24% even though it topped first quarter wearable shipments with watch demand.

Google ( GOOG , Financial)( GOOGL , Financial) and HCA Healthcare have announced a partnership for healthcare data.

Vertex Energy ( VTNR , Financial) 124.16%

American Caresource Holdings (GNOW ) 79.22%

AMC Entertainment Holdings ( AMC , Financial) 35.58%

Beyond Meat (BYND) 12.52%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,273.07 for a gain of 23.80 points or 1.06%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,376.13 for a gain of 13.53 points or 0.99%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,833.06 for a gain of 155.19 points or 1.06%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,551.75 for a gain of 135.65 points or 1.19%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,725.91 for a gain of 17.20 points or 0.63%; the S&P 100 at 1,903.67 for a loss of 1.16 points or -0.061%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,657.85 for a loss of 44.89 points or -0.33%; the Russell 3000 at 2,509.59 for a gain of 5.07 points or 0.20%; the Russell 1000 at 2,362.27 for a gain of 3.33 points or 0.14%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,886.83 for a gain of 84.97 points or 0.19%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 862.58 for a gain of 4.01 points or 0.47%.

