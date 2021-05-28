US Stocks Close Mostly Higher Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,464.64 on Thursday with a gain of 141.59 points or 0.41%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,200.88 for a gain of 4.89 points or 0.12%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,736.28 for a loss of 1.72 points or -0.01%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 16.74 for a loss of 0.62 points or -3.57%.
Thursday's Market Movers
U.S. stocks ended mostly higher Thursday. Several earnings reports made headlines.
- Salesforce.com (CRM, Financial): Revenue of $5.96 billion increased 22.4% year over year and beat estimates by $70 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.50 missed estimates by $0.04 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beat estimates by $0.33.
- Costco (COST, Financial): Revenue of $45.28 billion increased 21.5% year over year and beat estimates by $1.46 billion. FQ3 GAAP EPS of $2.75 beat estimates by $0.41 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.84 beat estimates by $0.56.
- Best Buy (BBY, Financial): Revenue of $11.64 billion increased 36.0% year over year and beat estimates by $1.21 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.32 beat estimates by $1.17 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.23 beat estimates by $0.81.
- Dollar General (DG, Financial): Revenue of $8.4 billion decreased -0.6% year over year and beat estimates by $120 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.82 beat estimates by $0.62.
- Gap (GPS, Financial): Revenue of $4 billion increased 89.6% year over year and beat estimates by $530 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.43 beat estimates by $0.48 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beat estimates by $0.57.
On the economic calendar:
- The first quarter GDP growth rate was 6.4% in the second estimate.
- Corporate profits decreased -0.8% quarter over quarter in the first quarter.
- 406,00 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 444,000 in the previous week. Continuing jobless claims were 3.642 million, down from 3.738 million.
- Durable goods orders decreased -1.3% in April following an increase of 1.3%. Durable goods orders excluding transportation increased 1% and durable goods orders excluding defense were unchanged for the month.
- Pending home sales decreased -4.4% in April following an increase of 1.7%. Year over year, pending home sales increased 51.7% following an increase of 23%.
- The Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 32 in May from 40.
- The Treasury held auctions for 4-week bills at a rate of 0.000%, 8-week bills at a rate of 0.005%, and 7-year notes at a rate of 1.285%.
- Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.95%, down from 3.00%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.27%, down from 2.29%.
In other news:
- Apple (AAPL, Financial) down -1.24% even though it topped first quarter wearable shipments with watch demand.
- Google (GOOG, Financial)(GOOGL, Financial) and HCA Healthcare have announced a partnership for healthcare data.
- Vertex Energy (VTNR, Financial) 124.16%
- American Caresource Holdings (GNOW ) 79.22%
- AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC, Financial) 35.58%
- Beyond Meat (BYND) 12.52%
Small-Cap Stocks
In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,273.07 for a gain of 23.80 points or 1.06%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,376.13 for a gain of 13.53 points or 0.99%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,833.06 for a gain of 155.19 points or 1.06%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,551.75 for a gain of 135.65 points or 1.19%.
Other Notable Indexes
Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,725.91 for a gain of 17.20 points or 0.63%; the S&P 100 at 1,903.67 for a loss of 1.16 points or -0.061%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,657.85 for a loss of 44.89 points or -0.33%; the Russell 3000 at 2,509.59 for a gain of 5.07 points or 0.20%; the Russell 1000 at 2,362.27 for a gain of 3.33 points or 0.14%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,886.83 for a gain of 84.97 points or 0.19%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 862.58 for a gain of 4.01 points or 0.47%.
