Liberated Syndication, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Liberated Syndication, Inc. ("Liberated" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: LSYN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy,Â by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investorsâ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On May 18, 2021, Liberated filed a notice with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that the Liberatedâs â[c]onsolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2018, the Consolidated Statement of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2018, the Statement of Stockholdersâ Equity for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2018, all as presented in the Companyâs Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the period ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 27, 2020â as well as â[t]he related interim financial statements and interim financial statements for the first three quarters of 2018â âshould no longer be relied upon due to errors in recording local sales and income tax, errors in recording VAT and General Sales Taxes, errors in recording withholding tax related to restricted stock vesting events, and errors associated with deferred tax calculations[.]â Liberated advised that â[t]he Company will correct the financial statements for 2018 and 2019 and the quarterly reports for 2020 in forthcoming amendments to the applicable Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.â

On May 19, 2021 Liberated stock price fell $0.11 per share, or 2.5%, on this news, to close at $4.29 per share.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firmâs founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

