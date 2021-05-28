Omeros Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Omeros Corporation ("Omeros" or the "Company") ( OMER) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Omeros issued a press release on May 20, 2021 âreport[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will require additional time to review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).â Investors were advised by Omeros that â[t]he new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is October 17, 2021.â

On May 20, 2021, Omerosâs stock price fell $1.83 per share, or 10.78%, on this news, to close at $15.14.

