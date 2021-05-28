SOS Limited Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before June 1, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of SOS Limited (: SOS) investors that acquired shares between July 22, 2020 and February 25, 2021. Investors have until June 1, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that SOS made materially misleading and/or false statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings was misrepresented by SOS; (2) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by SOS; (3) SOS had misrepresented the existence and/or type of mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (4) SOSâs public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times, as a result.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 1, 2021.

