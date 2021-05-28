MBL Wealth, LLC Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Investment company MBL Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MBL Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, MBL Wealth, LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LH, TOTL, RSP, XPEV, VOT, CCIV, XLE, VNQ, VB, LMT, IAU, RBLX, ALLY, VBK, RTX, MA, MDY, PSLV, MMM, ABBV, PM, UPS, DE, C, MO, PDBC, FSR,

LH, TOTL, RSP, XPEV, VOT, CCIV, XLE, VNQ, VB, LMT, IAU, RBLX, ALLY, VBK, RTX, MA, MDY, PSLV, MMM, ABBV, PM, UPS, DE, C, MO, PDBC, FSR, Added Positions: SPY, FLOT, SMMU, IVOL, IVV, IEMG, IJH, IJR, MTUM, PYPL, AAPL, VO, IEFA, UAL, MSFT, DIS, IDEV, TSLA, ISTB, SCHD, SUB, AMZN, JNJ, EWJ, AVGO, VCSH, HD, PTLC, BA, GOOG, V, FB, XLK, HON, UNH, JPM, VZ, PG, GOOGL, IQLT, NKE, BRK.B, PFE, CVX, GS, DUK, WMT, AMGN, BLK, BMY, KO, TFC, TMO, TXN, COST, SYK, XBI, KRE, INTC, EEM, IWR, ORCL, NVDA, MCD, UNP, IBB, MRK,

SPY, FLOT, SMMU, IVOL, IVV, IEMG, IJH, IJR, MTUM, PYPL, AAPL, VO, IEFA, UAL, MSFT, DIS, IDEV, TSLA, ISTB, SCHD, SUB, AMZN, JNJ, EWJ, AVGO, VCSH, HD, PTLC, BA, GOOG, V, FB, XLK, HON, UNH, JPM, VZ, PG, GOOGL, IQLT, NKE, BRK.B, PFE, CVX, GS, DUK, WMT, AMGN, BLK, BMY, KO, TFC, TMO, TXN, COST, SYK, XBI, KRE, INTC, EEM, IWR, ORCL, NVDA, MCD, UNP, IBB, MRK, Reduced Positions: EFA, QUAL, SRLN, MUB, HYLS, SHY, GLD, BIL, NSC, BSV, MUNI, BAC, CAT, GLDM, IWF, BOND, IWM, VTEB, SLV, IWB, IWD,

EFA, QUAL, SRLN, MUB, HYLS, SHY, GLD, BIL, NSC, BSV, MUNI, BAC, CAT, GLDM, IWF, BOND, IWM, VTEB, SLV, IWB, IWD, Sold Out: GDX, PEP,

For the details of MBL Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mbl+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 91,549 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.60% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 208,135 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 46,469 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 156,667 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 217,166 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%

MBL Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $275.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 36,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 61,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 14,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $222.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 77.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 71,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 192,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 214.93%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 42.16%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $170.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 140.56%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $259.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 87.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

MBL Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

MBL Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.24%. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.81%. MBL Wealth, LLC still held 7,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.33%. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. MBL Wealth, LLC still held 20,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.05%. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. MBL Wealth, LLC still held 6,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.23%. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. MBL Wealth, LLC still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 44.51%. The sale prices were between $47.84 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $48.26. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. MBL Wealth, LLC still held 10,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MBL Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3%. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. MBL Wealth, LLC still held 7,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

. Also check out:



1. MBL Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks

2. MBL Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and

3. MBL Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that MBL Wealth, LLC keeps buying