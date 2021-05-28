Gmt Capital Corp Buys Berry Global Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Avrobio Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Overstock.com Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Gmt Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Berry Global Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Avrobio Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Synchrony Financial, sells Baidu Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Overstock.com Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sunrun Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gmt Capital Corp. As of 2021Q1, Gmt Capital Corp owns 54 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BERY, AVRO, EQH, SYF, UA, UAA, IP, TEN, GOTU, HA, AMSC, TRCH, KODK, CSLT, PXD, NKLA, DUST, CIEN, KTOS, TD, FORD, CGRN, AWRE, MLND,

BERY, AVRO, EQH, SYF, UA, UAA, IP, TEN, GOTU, HA, AMSC, TRCH, KODK, CSLT, PXD, NKLA, DUST, CIEN, KTOS, TD, FORD, CGRN, AWRE, MLND, Added Positions: BABA, NOMD, AAWW, PGEN, GTT,

BABA, NOMD, AAWW, PGEN, GTT, Reduced Positions: BIDU, DD, IAC, CE, HBM, RUN, VMW, AVNT, OPTN, EMN, TAK, GTE, GS, BIIB, CNQ, MHK, GOOG, ATH, LBRT,

BIDU, DD, IAC, CE, HBM, RUN, VMW, AVNT, OPTN, EMN, TAK, GTE, GS, BIIB, CNQ, MHK, GOOG, ATH, LBRT, Sold Out: OSTK, RGA, ALXN, ULTA, TXMD, LIVN, BKNG, PE, EMKR, ZIXI, SEAC,

For the details of GMT CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gmt+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 37,892,420 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97% Celanese Corp (CE) - 1,464,853 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.69% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 1,403,376 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 356,227 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.11% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 196,000 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26%

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 1,403,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Avrobio Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,562,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $32.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 393,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 283,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 617,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 435,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 165.99%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 276,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 541,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 50.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 123,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Precigen Inc by 49.99%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 668,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in GTT Communications Inc by 116.68%. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $5.65, with an estimated average price of $3.06. The stock is now traded at around $1.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 548,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in TherapeuticsMD Inc. The sale prices were between $1.24 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $1.57.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $62.9 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $71.34.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 44.11%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $194.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.34%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 356,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 87.33%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $84.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.54%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 101,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.73%. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $161.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.18%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 207,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 86.71%. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 34,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in VMware Inc by 22.28%. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $161.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 374,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Avient Corp by 39.9%. The sale prices were between $38.39 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $44.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 512,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

. Also check out:



1. GMT CAPITAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks

2. GMT CAPITAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and

3. GMT CAPITAL CORP's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that GMT CAPITAL CORP keeps buying