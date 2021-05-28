Logo
Year-end report, May-April 2020/21

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Accelerated order growth

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During Elekta's fourth quarter, we drove strong order growth in all regions â both from market growth and market share gain â and we received our 100thÂ Unity order. Installation volumes were similar to levels in the fourth quarter last year, still impacted by reduced access to hospitals, especially in emerging markets due to Covid. When summarizing the full year, we showed good order growth in a pandemic affected market, improved our EBITA on stable volumes and delivered our best annual cash flow ever.

Gustaf Salford

President and CEO

Fourth quarter

  • Gross order intake amounted to SEK 5,379 M (5,032), corresponding to an 18 percent increase in constant currency
  • Net sales were SEK 3,667 M (4,008), corresponding to a 1 percent growth in constant currency
  • Gross margin amounted to 38.5 (42.6) percent
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 743 M (886), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 20.3 (22.1) percent
  • Earnings per share was SEK 0.89 (1.07) before/after dilution
  • Cash flow after continuous investments decreased by SEK 208 M to SEK 818 M (1,026)

Full year

  • Gross order intake amounted to SEK 17,411 M (17,735), corresponding to a 6 percent growth in constant currency
  • Net sales were SEK 13,763 M (14,601), corresponding to a 1 percent increase in constant currency
  • Gross margin amounted to 40.8 (42.0) percent
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 2,709 M (2,521), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 19.7 (17.3) percent
  • Earnings per share was SEK 3.28 (2.84) before/after dilution
  • Cash flow after continuous investments improved by SEK 1,454 M to SEK 1,706 M (252)

Dividend for fiscal year 2020/21

  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.20 (1.80) per share (in two instalments) for the fiscal year 2020/21

New mid-term outlook

  • Net sales CAGR of above 7 percent until 2024/25
  • EBIT margin percent expansion until 2024/25
  • A new dividend policy of at least 50 percent of net profit for the year

No significant events after the quarter

1Â After continuous investments. 2Â Before / after dilution. 3Â Based on constant currency.

# # #

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: [email protected]

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Johan AdebÃ¤ck, CFO, Elekta AB (publ)

Tel:Â +46 70 873 33 21, e-mail: [email protected]

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

This is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on May 28, 2021. (REGMAR)Â 

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to â and benefits from â more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/year-end-report--may-april-2020-21,c3355662

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO93628&sd=2021-05-28 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/year-end-report-mayapril-202021-301301512.html

SOURCE Elekta

