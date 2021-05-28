Year-end report, May-April 2020/21

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During Elekta's fourth quarter, we drove strong order growth in all regions â both from market growth and market share gain â and we received our 100thÂ Unity order. Installation volumes were similar to levels in the fourth quarter last year, still impacted by reduced access to hospitals, especially in emerging markets due to Covid. When summarizing the full year, we showed good order growth in a pandemic affected market, improved our EBITA on stable volumes and delivered our best annual cash flow ever.

Gustaf Salford

President and CEO

Fourth quarter

Gross order intake amounted to SEK 5,379 M (5,032), corresponding to an 18 percent increase in constant currency

Net sales were SEK 3,667 M (4,008), corresponding to a 1 percent growth in constant currency

Gross margin amounted to 38.5 (42.6) percent

EBITA amounted to SEK 743 M (886), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 20.3 (22.1) percent

Earnings per share was SEK 0.89 (1.07) before/after dilution

Cash flow after continuous investments decreased by SEK 208 M to SEK 818 M (1,026)

Full year

Gross order intake amounted to SEK 17,411 M (17,735), corresponding to a 6 percent growth in constant currency

Net sales were SEK 13,763 M (14,601), corresponding to a 1 percent increase in constant currency

Gross margin amounted to 40.8 (42.0) percent

EBITA amounted to SEK 2,709 M (2,521), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 19.7 (17.3) percent

Earnings per share was SEK 3.28 (2.84) before/after dilution

Cash flow after continuous investments improved by SEK 1,454 M to SEK 1,706 M (252)

Dividend for fiscal year 2020/21

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.20 (1.80) per share (in two instalments) for the fiscal year 2020/21

New mid-term outlook

Net sales CAGR of above 7 percent until 2024/25

EBIT margin percent expansion until 2024/25

A new dividend policy of at least 50 percent of net profit for the year

No significant events after the quarter

1Â After continuous investments. 2Â Before / after dilution. 3Â Based on constant currency.

