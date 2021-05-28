Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) President and CEO Nitin J. Mhatre Bought $52,420 of Shares

President and CEO of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nitin J. Mhatre (insider trades) bought 2,000 shares of BHLB on 05/26/2021 at an average price of $26.21 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $52,420.

For the complete insider trading history of BHLB, click here

.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership