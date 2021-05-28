Planet Green Holdings Corp (PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou Bought $3.3 million of Shares

CEO of Planet Green Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bin Zhou (insider trades) bought 1,320,000 shares of PLAG on 05/25/2021 at an average price of $2.5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $3.3 million.

