Gamesys Group PLC Announces Transaction Timetable Update

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Recommended Combination of Bally's Corporation ("Bally's") (and Premier Entertainment Sub, LLC an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary ("Premier Entertainment")) with Gamesys Group plc ("Gamesys") Timetable Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / On 13 April 2021, the boards of Gamesys and Bally's announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended combination of Bally's and Gamesys pursuant to which Bally's and Premier Entertainment will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gamesys (the "Combination") (the "2.7 Announcement"). The Combination is to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").

Timing Update

On 10 May 2021, Bally's and Gamesys provided an update in relation to the expected timetable for publication of the scheme circular relating to the Combination (the "Scheme Document") and the UK prospectus (the "Prospectus") required in respect of the issuance of New Bally's Shares relating to the Share Alternative.

As a further update to the timetable, Bally's and Gamesys currently expect the Scheme Document and Prospectus to be published in the week commencing 31 May 2021.

The Scheme Document will contain an expected timetable of principal events relating to the Scheme. Subject to obtaining the approval of Gamesys Shareholders at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, the sanction of the Court and the satisfaction or, where applicable, waiver of the other Conditions (to be set out in the Scheme Document), the Scheme is expected to become effective in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Save as otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meanings as set out in the 2.7 Announcement.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 7478 8150 Macquarie Capital (Financial Adviser to Gamesys) Sung Chun Magnus Scaddan +44 (0) 20 3037 2000 Numis (Joint Broker to Gamesys) Garry Levin +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 Berenberg (Joint Broker to Gamesys) Mark Whitmore +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Finsbury (PR Adviser to Gamesys) James Leviton +44 (0) 7771 887 977 Bally's and Premier Entertainment Steve Capp, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer +1 401 475 8564 Deutsche Bank (Financial Adviser to Bally's and Premier Entertainment) James Ibbotson Chris Raff Anna Mills (Corporate Broking) +44 (0) 20 7545 8000 Kekst CNC (PR Adviser to Bally's and Premier Entertainment) Richard Goldman David Gill +1 646 847 6102

Clifford Chance LLP is acting as legal adviser to Gamesys. Jones Day is acting as legal adviser to Bally's and Premier Entertainment.

Further information

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form any part of, an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the Combination or otherwise nor will there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities will be made except in accordance with applicable law. The Combination will be effected solely by means of the Scheme Document (or if the Combination is implemented by way of a Takeover Offer, the offer document) which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Combination, including details of how to vote in respect of the Scheme. Any vote or decision in respect of the Scheme (or the Takeover Offer, if applicable) or other response in relation to the Combination should be made only on the basis of theinformation contained in the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the offer document).

Important notice

Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited ("Macquarie Capital"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Gamesys and for no one else in connection with the Combination and/or any other matter referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Gamesys for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Combination, the contents of this announcement, or any other matters referred to in this announcement. Macquarie Capital is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia), and its obligations do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542. Macquarie Bank Limited does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of Macquarie Capital.

Numis Securities Limited ("Numis"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Gamesys and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Gamesys for providing the protections afforded to clients of Numis, or for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to in this announcement. Neither Numis nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility to any person who is not a client of Numis in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), which is authorised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and subject to limited regulation by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Gamesys and no one else in connection with the Combination and will not be responsible to anyone other than Gamesys for providing the protections afforded to clients of Berenberg nor for providing advice in relation to the Combination or any other matters referred to in this announcement. Neither Berenberg nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility to any person who is not a client of Berenberg in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank") is authorised under German Banking Law (competent authority: European Central Bank) and, in the United Kingdom, by the Prudential Regulation Authority. It is subject to supervision by the European Central Bank and by BaFin, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and is subject to limited regulation in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the FCA.

Neither Deutsche Bank nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates (including, without limitation, Deutsche Bank, acting through its London branch ("DB London"), and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. ("DBSI")) will be responsible to any person other than Bally's and Premier Entertainment for providing any of the protections afforded to clients of Deutsche Bank (or, as the case may be, DB London or DBSI) nor for providing advice in relation to any matters referred to in this announcement.

Neither Deutsche Bank nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates (including, without limitation, DB London and DBSI) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Deutsche Bank (or DB London or DBSI) in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

DB London and DBSI are acting as financial advisers to Bally's and Premier Entertainment and no other person in connection with the contents of this announcement.

Overseas jurisdictions

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and/or regulations. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom or who are subject to the laws and regulations of other jurisdictions should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable requirements, as any failure to comply with such requirements may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Combination disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person.

Unless otherwise determined by Bally's or Premier Entertainment or required by the Takeover Code, and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Combination will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may vote in favour of the Combination by any such use of the mails of or any other means, instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile, email or other electronic transmission, telex or telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facility of a national, state or securities exchange of or from within a Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and all documents relating to the Combination are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction, and persons receiving this announcement and all documents relating to the Combination (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise forward, distribute or send them in, into or from such jurisdictions where to do so would violate the laws in those jurisdictions. If the Combination is implemented by way of a Takeover Offer (unless otherwise permitted by applicable law and regulation), such Takeover Offer may not be made available directly or indirectly, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction.

The availability of the Cash Offer and the Share Alternative to Gamesys Shareholders who are not resident in the United Kingdom (and, in particular, their ability to vote their Scheme Shares with respect to the Scheme at the Court Meeting, or to appoint another person as proxy to vote at the Court Meeting on their behalf) may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are resident. The Combination will be subject to the applicable requirements of the Takeover Code, the Panel, the London Stock Exchange and the FCA. Further details in relation to Overseas Shareholders are contained in the Scheme Document.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus exempted document.

Additional information for US investors in Gamesys

The Combination relates to shares of an English company and is proposed to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under the laws of England and Wales. A transaction effected by means of a scheme of arrangement is not subject to the tender offer or proxy solicitation rules under the US Exchange Act of 1934 (the "US Exchange Act") and other requirements of US law.

Instead, the Combination is subject to the disclosure and procedural requirements applicable in the United Kingdom to schemes of arrangement which differ from the disclosure requirements of United States tender offer and proxy solicitation rules. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), nor any securities commission of other jurisdictions, has approved or disapproved of the Combination, passed upon the fairness of the Combination or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is unlawful.

The New Bally's Shares have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act") and will be issued pursuant to the exemption from registration provided by Section 3(a)(10) under the US Securities Act. If, in the future, Bally's or Premier Entertainment exercises its right to implement the Combination by way of a Takeover Offer or otherwise in a manner that is not exempt from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act, it will file a registration statement with the SEC that will contain a prospectus with respect to the issuance of New Bally's Shares under the US Securities Act. In this event, Gamesys Shareholders are urged to read these documents and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they would contain important information, and such documents will be available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to Bally's contact for enquiries identified above.

New Bally's Shares issued to persons other than "affiliates" of Bally's (defined as certain control persons, within the meaning of Rule 144 under the US Securities Act) will be freely transferable under US law after the Combination. Persons (whether or not US persons) who are or will be "affiliates" of Bally's within 90 days prior to, or of the Combined Group after, the Effective Date will be subject to certain transfer restrictions relating to the New Bally's Shares under US law.

In addition, if Bally's exercises its right to implement the Combination by way of a Takeover Offer, which is to be made into the US, such Takeover Offer will be made in compliance with the applicable US laws and regulations, including Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the US Exchange Act.

If the Combination is implemented by way of Takeover Offer, in accordance with, and to the extent permitted by, the Takeover Code and normal UK market practice, Deutsche Bank and their respective affiliates may continue to act as exempt principal traders or exempt market makers in Gamesys Shares on the London Stock Exchange and will engage in certain other purchasing activities consistent with their respective normal and usual practice and applicable law, as permitted by Rule 14e-5(b)(9) under the US Exchange Act. In addition, in accordance with normal United Kingdom practice, Bally's, Premier Entertainment or their nominees or their brokers (acting as agents), may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, shares or other securities of Gamesys outside of the US, other than pursuant to the Combination, until the date on which the Combination and/or Scheme becomes effective, lapses or is otherwise withdrawn. If such purchases or arrangements to purchase were to be made they would occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices and would comply with applicable law, including United Kingdom laws and the US Exchange Act. Any information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase will be disclosed as required in the UK, will be reported to a Regulatory Information Service and will be available on the London Stock Exchange website at www.londonstockexchange.com. To the extent that such information is required to be publicly disclosed in the United Kingdom in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements, this information will, as applicable, also be publicly disclosed in the United States.

The receipt of cash consideration by a Gamesys Shareholder for the transfer of its Gamesys Shares pursuant to the Scheme will be a taxable transaction for United States federal income tax purposes and under applicable US state and local, as well as overseas and other, tax laws. The receipt of New Bally's Shares may also be taxable for such purposes. In certain circumstances, Gamesys Shareholders that are not US persons and that receive cash consideration pursuant to the Scheme may be subject to US withholding tax. Each Gamesys Shareholder is urged to consult an independent professional adviser regarding the applicable tax consequences of the Combination, including under applicable United States, state and local, as well as overseas and other, tax laws.

Financial information relating to Gamesys included in this announcement and the Scheme Document has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards applicable in the United Kingdom and may not be comparable to financial information of US companies or companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"). US GAAP differs in certain significant respects from accounting standards applicable in the United Kingdom.

Gamesys is incorporated under the laws of England and Wales. In addition, some of its officers and directors reside outside the United States. Some or all of its assets are or may be located in jurisdictions outside the United States. Therefore, It may be difficult for US holders of Gamesys Shares to enforce their rights and any claim arising out of the US federal securities laws in connection with the Combination, since investors may have difficulty effecting service of process within the United States upon those persons or recovering against Gamesys or its officers or directors on judgments of United States courts, including judgments based upon the civil liability provisions of the United States federal securities laws. It may not be possible to sue Gamesys or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of the US securities laws.

Additional information about Bally's

This announcement may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the Combination, including the issuance of the New Bally's Shares. To the extent Bally's effects the Combination as a Scheme under English law, the issuance of New Bally's Shares would not be expected to require registration under the US Securities Act pursuant to an exemption provided by Section 3(a)(10) of the US Securities Act. If Bally's or Premier Entertainment elects (with the consent of the Panel, if required, and subject to the terms of the Cooperation Agreement) to implement the Combination by way of a Takeover Offer or otherwise in a manner that is not exempt from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act, it will file a registration statement with the SEC containing a prospectus with respect to the New Bally's Shares and include appropriate additions and amendments to the Conditions to reflect any additional related requirements. IN SUCH EVENT, BALLY'S INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMBINATION THAT BALLY'S WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT BALLY'S, THE PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF THE NEW BALLY'S SHARES, AND THE COMBINATION. A proxy statement filed on Schedule 14A, the registration statement/prospectus filed on Form S-4, in each case as applicable and other relevant materials in connection with the proposed issuance of New Bally's Shares and the Combination (when they become available), and any other documents filed by Bally's with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC at Bally's website, www.ballys.com, or by contacting our Investor Relations department in writing at Investor Relations, 100 Westminster Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903.

Bally's, the Bally's Directors and Bally's executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Bally's Shareholders with respect to the Combination, including the proposed issuance of New Bally's Shares. Information about the Bally's Directors and Bally's executive officers and their ownership of Bally's Shares is set forth in Bally's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020, which was filed with the SEC on 10 March 2021 and Bally's proxy statement for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on 8 April 2021. Information regarding the identity of the potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests in the solicitation, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the proxy statement and/or prospectus and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Combination and issuance of New Bally's Shares.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement (including information incorporated by reference in the announcement), oral statements made regarding the Combination, and other information published by Bally's, Premier Entertainment and Gamesys contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Bally's, Premier Entertainment and Gamesys. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts.

Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "hopes," "anticipates," "aims," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "targets," "intends," "forecasts," "outlook," "impact," "potential," "confidence," "improve," "continue," "optimistic," "deliver," "comfortable," "trend," "seeks," or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results "could," "should," "would" or "might" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology.

Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by Gamesys, Bally's and Premier Entertainment, as the case may be, in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, future developments and other factors that they believe appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and the factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are unknown.

Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements were reasonable at the time the statements were made, no assurance is given by Gamesys, Bally's and Premier Entertainment that such expectations or the assumptions and assessments underlying them will prove to have been correct and the circumstances may change. You are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. None of Gamesys, Bally's and Premier Entertainment assumes any obligation, and Gamesys, Bally's and Premier Entertainment disclaim any intention or obligation, to update or correct the information contained in this announcement (whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise), except as required by applicable law or regulation (including under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA).

Except as expressly provided in this announcement, the forward-looking statements have not been reviewed by the auditors of Gamesys, Bally's or Premier Entertainment or their respective financial advisers. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions. There are many factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors. None of Bally's, Premier Entertainment and Gamesys, nor any of their respective associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this announcement will actually occur.

Publication on website

A copy of this announcement will be made available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions) free of charge on Gamesys' website at https://www.gamesysgroup.com/investors/possible-offer-for-gamesys/ and on Bally's website at https://ballys.com/gamesys-documentation/ by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the first Business Day following the date of this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of these websites are not incorporated into and do not form part of this announcement.

General

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you should seek your own independent financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor accountant or independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are a resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/649539/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-Timetable-Update



