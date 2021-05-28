Logo
Best Buy Records 1st-Quarter Earnings and Revenue Beat

Enterprise comparable sales grew 37.2% during the quarter

Author's Avatar
Mayank Marwah
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Best Buy Co. Inc. (

BBY, Financial) released its first-quarter earnings results for fiscal 2022 before the opening bell on May 27.

The consumer electronics retailer surpassed analysts' earnings projections thanks to strong digital performance. Likewise, the company beat quarterly revenue forecast due to robust consumer electronics sales, triggered by the government stimulus program.

The company's shares surged 2.2% in premarket trading to $119.56 per share following the earnings announcement.

The key numbers

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.23, topping estimates of $1.39. Revenue surged 36% from the prior-year quarter to $11.64 billion. Analysts had anticipated revenue of $10.44 billion.

Comparable store sales climbed 37.2% in the reported quarter, which was more than the anticipated growth of 22.4%. The comps growth was attributed to strong sales of home theatre, computing, tablets, appliances and mobile phones.

CEO Corie Barry had the following to say:

"Customer demand for technology products and services during the quarter was extraordinarily high. This demand is being driven by continued focus on the home, which encompasses many aspects of our lives including working, learning, cooking, entertaining, redecorating and remodeling. The demand was also bolstered by government stimulus programs and the strong housing environment. Our teams across the organization met the demand with remarkable execution."

Domestic and international comps

Domestic revenue stood at $10.84 billion, up 37% year over year as comps growth of 37.9% was only partially negated by the revenue loss from store closures in the previous year. Online revenue was $3.60 billion, which reflected 7.6% growth from the same period of last year. Higher conversion rates and increased traffic drove the increase.

On the international front, revenue was up 23% to $796 million, primarily due to comps growth of 27.8% coupled with favorable impact of foreign currency exchange rates. The GAAP gross profit rate of 23.7% was up from 22.3% recorded last year.

What's ahead?

Following strong quarterly results, the retailer has warned that the pace of sales growth could fall in the quarters ahead, although it expects to grow by this time next year. In addition, the company said its expenses will rise going forward, given that all its stores are back open.

The company mentioned that its capital spending for the fiscal year 2022 will be around $750 million to $850 million. The company will also repurchase at least $2.5 billion worth of its own shares. It estimates that its comps growth will fall in the 3% to 6% range. Best Buy also projected that its digital sales will make up nearly 40% of total domestic sales.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

