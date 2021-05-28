Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for June 2021

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Riseâ¢ Dispensaries, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in June 2021:



Craig Hallum Capital Group 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference (Virtual), June 2, 2021: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

41st Annual Piper Consumer Conference (Virtual), June 3 â June 4, 2021: Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler will participate in a fireside chat and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Conference (Virtual), June 8, 2021: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference (Virtual), June 15, 2021: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (âGreen Thumbâ), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomonâs, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Riseâ¢. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crainâs Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Jennifer Dooley Grace Bondy Chief Strategy Officer Manager, Corporate Communications [email protected] Â [email protected] Â 310-622-8257 517-672-8001

Source: Green Thumb Industries