Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that Anthony Sun, MD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis and Melissa Epperly, MBA, Chief Financial Officer of Zentalis, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast from the Jefferies fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors section of the Companyâs website at www.zentalis.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Zentalis website.

About Zentalis

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, including ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visitÂ www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter atÂ @ZentalisPÂ and on LinkedIn atÂ www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our participation in upcoming events and presentations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the important factors discussed under the caption âRisk Factorsâ in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent managementâs estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Investor Contact:

Gitanjali Jain
Solebury Trout
1.646.378.2949
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julia Deutsch
Solebury Trout
1.646.378.2967
[email protected]

