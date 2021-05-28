Calliditas Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Calliditas Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:30 pm CET/8:30 am ET. Calliditas will also host 1x1 meetings during the conference. Details for the presentation are as follows:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Time: 2:30 pm CET / 8:30 am ET

Registration Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/register.aspx?conf=jeff174&page=calt&mmid=3325730&refer=meetmax&firstname=&lastname=

The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay, IR Manager, Calliditas
Tel.: +44 79 55 12 98 45
email: [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on May 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas successfully reported top line data of its global Phase 3 study in IgAN in November of 2020 and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States on its own and partner elsewhere. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-therapeutics-to-present-at-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference,c3356146

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3356146/1424287.pdf

Jefferies Conference Press Release - En

favicon.png?sn=IO93761&sd=2021-05-28 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calliditas-therapeutics-to-present-at-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference-301301624.html

SOURCE Calliditas Therapeutics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO93761&Transmission_Id=202105280613PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO93761&DateId=20210528
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment