Pivotree Announces Three New Nominees for Election to the Board of Directors

Former CIO to large retailers, a Constellation Software Company CFO, and former Accenture Canada President to stand for election

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), today announced its Board of Directors ("Board") has nominated three new directors, Ashlee Aldridge, Brian Beattie and William (Bill) Morris who will stand for election, along with current members standing for re-election William Di Nardo, Vernon Lobo, Bryan O'Neil, Scott Bryan and Richard Powers, at this year's annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held on June 30, 2021. If all are elected, Pivotree's Board will comprise eight directors, six of which will be independent.

"We are excited to nominate Ashlee, Brian and Bill as directors that bring a perfect blend of experiences, pedigree and counsel in key areas core to Pivotree's growth strategy," said Vernon Lobo, Chairman of the Board at Pivotree. "Ashlee intimately understands the digital transformation needs of our customers as a former CIO to large North American retailers; Brian helps drive one of the most successful public company M&A strategies in the software industry as CFO at Volaris, a Constellation Software Company; and Bill led one of the largest professional services firms in the country as President of Accenture Canada."

Ms. Aldridge is the Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Reach Partners LLC, a management consulting firm specializing in strategy and transformation of large-scale enterprises across North America. Prior to her role as Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Aldridge served as a Chief Information Officer/Chief Operating Officer for more than 20 years, leading business and technology teams through large scale transformations at publicly held retail companies such as: DSW Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., Golfsmith International Holdings Inc., Zale Corporation, and West Marine Inc. Ms. Aldridge started her career at Deloitte LLP. Today, she works directly with boards of directors across the United States and Canada, and their management teams, to develop sound business strategies and the supporting enterprise transformations necessary to drive growth, capture market share, and modernize their business, operations and technology capabilities required to deliver accelerated results.Â Ms. Aldridge brings an extensive network across major North American retailers, considerable operating and digital transformation expertise, as well as the voice of the customer. Pivotree was initially connected with Ms. Aldridge via The Athena Alliance, an organization of top women business leaders working to diversify boards, develop executive women, and create businesses that are built for the future.

Mr. Beattie has over 20 years of experience working in the technology and software sectors with both early stage and mature companies.Â For the past 15 plus years Mr. Beattie has been the Chief Financial Officer of the Volaris Group, an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO).Â In this role, he has managed and supported the capital allocation strategy which has led to the completion of over 100 acquisitions.Â In addition to M&A, Mr. Beattie has also been responsible for legal, tax, and all corporate aspects related to governance in a growing, global, public company environment.Â Mr. Beattie works with companies both inside and outside the Volaris Group providing strategic and operational guidance.Â Mr. Beattie began his career with KPMG LLP and is a designated CPA, CA.Â Mr. Beattie also holds an HBA in Economics and Finance from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Morris served as Accenture's Canada President for 12 years during which he grew revenues in excess of 400 percent.Â He served on Accenture's global and North American leadership teams from 2002 to 2019. He retired from the company in 2019. At Accenture he also led their North American Resources Operating Unit, which encompassed all of the company's services for energy, mining, chemicals and utilities clients.Â He also created a managed services business for the utilities industry that he grew into a $300 million stand-alone business unit. As a leader at Accenture, he created joint ventures and acquired a number of technology services companies. Under his leadership Accenture's 5000-person Canadian business was named a Top Employer in Canada for seven consecutive years. In 2017 he received the Women's Executive Network (WXN) Vanguard Leadership Award in Inclusion and Diversity. Mr. Morris holds the ICD.D designation and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen's University. He serves on the Board of NexJ Systems Inc. and advises technology companies and climate change solution providers on their growth strategies.

In addition, Stephen Byrne, former co-founder and CEO of ThinkWrap and a director since its 2018 acquisition by Pivotree, has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board and his term will conclude at the upcoming AGM.

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

