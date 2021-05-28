Big Lots Reports Record Q1 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Big Lots Reports Record Q1 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Q1 SALES UP 13% WITH EPS MORE THAN DOUBLE PRIOR YEAR

Q1 COMPS INCREASE 11.3%

CONTINUED STRONG PROGRESS ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 28, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today reported net income of $94.6 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended May 1, 2021, which compares to the company's guidance, as provided on March 5, 2021, of $1.30 to $1.45 per diluted share. NetÂ income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $49.3 million, or $1.26 per diluted share. Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $1,626 million, a 13% increase compared to $1,439 million for the same period last year, with the growth resulting from an 11.3% increase in comparable sales and sales growth from new and relocated non-comp stores.

Remarking on today's announcement, Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots stated, "We have completed a record first quarter that was driven both by our underlying Operation North Star strategic initiativesÂ and by customer response to a third round of stimulus distributions that began in March. For the quarter, we saw double digit growth across all merchandise categories other than Food and Consumables, which were greatly bolstered last year by quarantine-related stock-up spendingÂ early in the pandemic. We also saw notable strength in our Seasonal assortment, particularly lawn & garden, while Broyhill, launched just last year, drove $225 million in sales for the quarter across our Furniture and Home assortments, continuing its rapid progress toward becoming an established $1 billion brand. Additionally, our ecommerce business grew 30%, and our Rewards program reached a record high number of active members.

Our outstanding results for the quarter were achieved despite significant supply chain and freight headwinds, which we expect to continue through the balance of the year. Meanwhile, we are taking other important steps to strengthen our business. These include rolling out our forward distribution center strategy to relieve pressure at our regional distribution centers and more efficiently process bulk items such as furniture; strengthening our vendor partnerships to create even greater value for our customers and improve assortment availability; and investing in data-driven space planning technology designed to enhance our customer satisfaction and per-store productivity through more relevant location- based assortments. We are excited by our results, but know that we still have many opportunities for growth and improvement across the business."

Mr. Thorn further remarked, "Big Lots is growing in a productive and sustainable manner and we are doing so knowing that our goal is to create the best value for our customer so that she can Live Big and Save Lots.Â  Our growth is driven by our Operation North Star, but is fulfilled by our 37,000 associates across our stores, the distribution centers, and in our home office. I am so proud to be a member of this team and I am deeply thankful for their unwavering commitment."

Inventory and Cash Management
Inventory ended the first quarter of fiscal 2021 at $901.5 million compared to $806.6 million for the same period last year, an increase of 11.8%. Excluding in-transit, on-hand inventory was up approximately 3.0% to the prior year.

The company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2021 with $613Â million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and $32 million of Long-term Debt, compared to $312 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and $437 million of Long-term Debt as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Share Repurchase Authorization
As previously announced, on August 27, 2020 the company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of the company's outstanding common shares. The authorization may be utilized to repurchase shares in the open market and/or in privately negotiated transactions at the company's discretion, subject to market conditions and other factors. In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we invested $78 million to repurchase 1.1 million shares at an average cost of $67.45. Through the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we had utilized $250 million under this authorization to repurchase 4.9 million shares, at an average cost of $51.07.

Dividend
As announced in a separate press release, on May 26, 2021 the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cashÂ dividend of $0.30 per common share. This dividend payment of approximately $10.5 million will be payable on JuneÂ 25, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 11, 2021.

Company Outlook
The Company continues to believe it does not have sufficient visibility to provide full year guidance. Based on currently available information, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 the Company expects to achieve diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.00 to $1.15, based on a low double digit comparable sales decline which equates to a two-year stacked comparable sales increase of around 20%. The foregoing second quarter guidance does not incorporate further anticipated share repurchases pursuant to the remaining $250 million available under the $500 million share repurchase authorization approved by the Company's Board of Directors on August 27, 2020.

Conference Call/Webcast
The company will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal2021. A webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website http://www.biglots.com. An archive of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website http://www.biglots.com/after 12:00 p.m. today and will remain available through midnight on Friday, June 11, 2021. A replay of this call will also be available beginning today at 12:00 p.m. through June 11 by dialing 877.660.6853 (Toll Free) or 201.612.7415 (Toll) and entering Replay Conference ID 13719566 All times are Eastern Time.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,414 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and Big Lots NOW with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, and Hard Home. Ranked #1 on TotalÂ Retail'sÂ 2020 Top 100 OmnichannelÂ Retailers list,Â Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, being a "best place to work" culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities LitigationÂ Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to qualify for the protection of the safe harbor provided by the Act.Â The words "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate," "expect," "objective," "goal," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "may," "target," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook" and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, descriptions of objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to the expectations of management as to future occurrences and trends, including statements expressing optimism or pessimism about future operating results or events and projected sales, earnings, capital expenditures and business strategy. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. Although the company believes the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of knowledge, forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, any one or a combination of which could materially affect business, financial condition, results of operations or liquidity.

Forward-looking statements that the company makes herein and in other reports and releases are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, developments related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, current economic and credit conditions, the cost of goods, the inability to successfully execute strategic initiatives, competitive pressures, economic pressures on customers and the company, the availability of brand name closeout merchandise, trade restrictions, freight costs, the risksÂ discussed in the Risk Factors section of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. This release should be read in conjunction with such filings, and you should consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures the company makes on related subjects in public announcements and SEC filings.

Big_Lots_Logo.jpg

















BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)












MAY 1


MAY 2






2021


2020






(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)












ASSETS















Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents


$613,329


$311,872




Inventories


901,482


806,559




Other current assets


114,001


75,978




Â Â  Total current assets


1,628,812


1,194,409











Operating lease right-of-use assets


1,631,817


1,206,133











Property and equipment - net


723,158


849,857











Deferred income taxes


17,741


6,161



Other assets


36,008


65,226






$4,037,536


$3,321,786




















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYÂ Â Â Â Â Â 















Current liabilities:








Accounts payable


$380,942


$275,461




Current operating lease liabilities


219,367


207,899




Property, payroll and other taxes


112,532


96,248




Accrued operating expenses


158,136


138,212




Insurance reserves


34,803


35,572




Accrued salaries and wages


73,799


34,622




Income taxes payable


70,340


16,903




Â Â  Total current liabilities


1,049,919


804,917











Long-term debt


32,063


436,684











Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


1,466,090


1,046,711



Deferred income taxes


3,805


41,171



Insurance reserves


59,379


56,759



Unrecognized tax benefits


10,601


10,279



Other liabilities


147,177


41,332











Shareholders' equity


1,268,502


883,933






$4,037,536


$3,321,786



















BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)












13 WEEKS ENDED


13 WEEKS ENDED




MAY 1, 2021


MAY 2, 2020





%



%




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

















Net sales


$1,625,552

100.0


$1,439,149

100.0










Gross margin


653,947

40.2


570,756

39.7










Selling and administrative expensesÂ 


497,418

30.6


458,631

31.9










Depreciation expense


33,977

2.1


37,690

2.6









Operating profit


122,552

7.5


74,435

5.2










Interest expense


(2,568)

(0.2)


(3,322)

(0.2)










Other income (expense)


960

0.1


(3,317)

(0.2)









Income before income taxes


120,944

7.4


67,796

4.7










Income tax expense


26,381

1.6


18,473

1.3









Net income


$94,563

5.8


$49,323

3.4

















Earnings per common share
















Basic


$2.68



$1.26











Diluted


$2.62



$1.26


















Weighted average common shares outstanding
















Basic


35,349



39,129











Dilutive effect of share-based awards


693



111











Diluted


36,042



39,240










Cash dividends declared per common share


$0.30



$0.30


















BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(In thousands)












13 WEEKS ENDED


13 WEEKS ENDED






MAY 1, 2021


MAY 2, 2020






Â (Unaudited)Â 


Â (Unaudited)Â 




Â  Net cash provided by operating activities


$204,293


$146,121












Â  Net cash used in investing activities


(32,170)


(28,913)












Â  Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(118,350)


141,943











Increase in cash and cash equivalents


53,773


259,151




Cash and cash equivalents:








Â  Beginning of period


559,556


52,721




Â  End of period


$613,329


$311,872



favicon.png?sn=CL93259&sd=2021-05-28 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-lots-reports-record-q1-results-301301372.html

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL93259&Transmission_Id=202105280600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL93259&DateId=20210528
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment