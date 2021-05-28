2022 Kia Seltos Arrives with New Nightfall Edition

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its February 2020 debut, Seltos has risen to be one of Kia's strongest sellers in a highly competitive segment.Â The 2022 Kia Seltos SUV arrives with more standard safety technology and brawny good looks with the new Turbo Nightfall Edition.Â

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection 1 , Lane Keeping Assist 1 , Lane Departure Warning 1 , Driver Attention Warning 1 , Lane Following Assist 1 and High Beam Assist 1 are now standard across the Seltos lineup.

S FWD and AWD trims are equipped with navigation with 10.25-inch display, UVO link connectivity, remote start added to key fob and auto climate control.

New Nightfall Edition AWD trim includes exclusive 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, unique black grill, rugged stand-up roof rails and rugged side sills.

SX AWD features flat-bottom steering wheel.Â A Plum interior also is available.

Trim Levels/Pricing 2 â MSRP (excludes $ 1,175 destination)

â¢ LX AWD 2.0L $22,490





â¢ S FWD 2.0L $22,690





â¢ S AWD 2.0L $24,190





â¢ EX AWD 2.0L $25,790





â¢ Nightfall Edition AWD 1.6L Turbo $26,690





â¢ SX AWD 1.6L Turbo $27,990

Powertrain:Â

2.0-liter four-cylinder MPI engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque, managed by an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)

1.6-liter Turbo GDI engine outputting 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Fuel Economy 3 Â â EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):

â¢ LX AWD:Â 27/31/29



â¢ S FWD: 29/35/31Â Â



â¢ S AWD: 27/31/29



â¢ EX AWD: 27/31/29



â¢ Nightfall Edition:Â 25/30/27



â¢ SX AWD 25/30/27

Available Drive Wise Driver Assistance Features1:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD

Lane Following Assist (LFA) Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD

Blindspot-Collision Avoidance Assist-Rear (BCA-R) Std: Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Std:Â Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) Std:Â SX AWD

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Cyclist Detection Std:Â SX AWD

Safe Exit Assist (SEA) Std:Â SX AWD



Dimensions:Â

â¢ Overall Length: 172.0 in.



â¢ Overall Width: 70.9 in.



â¢ Overall Height: 63.6 in. (without roof rails) 64.2 in. (with roof rails)



â¢ Wheelbase: 103.5 in.



â¢ Cargo Capacity: 62.8 cu. ft (behind 1st row, lowered dual-level cargo floor) 26.6 (behind 2nd row, lowered dual-level cargo floor)



â¢ Curb Weight, max:Â 3,185 lbs. (LX, S, EX) 3,317 lbs. SX (Nightfall Edition and SX)

1 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

2 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges.Â Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

3 Based on EPA estimates.Â Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

