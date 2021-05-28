Logo
2022 Kia Seltos Arrives with New Nightfall Edition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its February 2020 debut, Seltos has risen to be one of Kia's strongest sellers in a highly competitive segment.Â  The 2022 Kia Seltos SUV arrives with more standard safety technology and brawny good looks with the new Turbo Nightfall Edition.Â 

17469_2022_Seltos.jpg

  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection1, Lane Keeping Assist1, Lane Departure Warning1, Driver Attention Warning1, Lane Following Assist1 and High Beam Assist1 are now standard across the Seltos lineup.
  • S FWD and AWD trims are equipped with navigation with 10.25-inch display, UVO link connectivity, remote start added to key fob and auto climate control.
  • New Nightfall Edition AWD trim includes exclusive 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, unique black grill, rugged stand-up roof rails and rugged side sills.
  • SX AWD features flat-bottom steering wheel.Â  A Plum interior also is available.

Trim Levels/Pricing2 â MSRP (excludes $1,175 destination)

â¢ LX AWD

2.0L

$22,490




â¢ S FWD

2.0L

$22,690




â¢ S AWD

2.0L

$24,190




â¢ EX AWD

2.0L

$25,790




â¢ Nightfall Edition AWD

1.6L Turbo

$26,690




â¢ SX AWD

1.6L Turbo

$27,990

Powertrain:Â 

  • 2.0-liter four-cylinder MPI engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque, managed by an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
  • 1.6-liter Turbo GDI engine outputting 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Fuel Economy3Â â EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):

â¢ LX AWD:Â 

27/31/29



â¢ S FWD:

29/35/31Â Â 



â¢ S AWD:

27/31/29



â¢ EX AWD:

27/31/29



â¢ Nightfall Edition:Â 

25/30/27



â¢ SX AWD

25/30/27

Available Drive Wise Driver Assistance Features1:

  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
    • Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
  • Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
    • Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
  • Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
    • Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
  • Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
    • Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
  • Lane Following Assist (LFA)
    • Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
  • Blindspot-Collision Avoidance Assist-Rear (BCA-R)
    • Std: Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
    • Std:Â  Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
  • Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
    • Std:Â  SX AWD
  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Cyclist Detection
    • Std:Â  SX AWD
  • Safe Exit Assist (SEA)
    • Std:Â  SX AWD

Dimensions:Â 

â¢ Overall Length:

172.0 in.



â¢ Overall Width:

70.9 in.



â¢ Overall Height:

63.6 in. (without roof rails)

64.2 in. (with roof rails)



â¢ Wheelbase:

103.5 in.



â¢ Cargo Capacity:

62.8 cu. ft (behind 1st row, lowered dual-level cargo floor)

26.6 (behind 2nd row, lowered dual-level cargo floor)



â¢ Curb Weight, max:Â 

3,185 lbs. (LX, S, EX)

3,317 lbs. SX (Nightfall Edition and SX)

Kia America â about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands.Â Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visitÂ www.kiamedia.com.Â To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe atÂ www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

2 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges.Â  Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

3 Based on EPA estimates.Â  Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA93623&sd=2021-05-28 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-kia-seltos-arrives-with-new-nightfall-edition-301301518.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA93623&Transmission_Id=202105280600PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA93623&DateId=20210528
