A Trio of Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks

Picking stocks whose market capitalizations exceed $10 billion and whose price-book ratios are not above 1.5 could provide value investors with a higher likelihood to uncover opportunities among U.S.-listed equities.
Thus, value investors could be interested in the following stocks, as they meet the above-listed criteria and are recommended by Wall Street.
Fortis Inc
The first company that meets the above criteria is Fortis Inc (FTS, Financial), a Canadian generator and supplier of regulated electricity and gas in North America and the Caribbean.
The share price was trading at around $45.48 at close on May 27 for a market cap of $21.24 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.50. Fortis Inc's book value was approximately $29.07 per share as of the quarter that ended in March 2021.
The share price has increased by 18.56% over the past year for a 52-week range of $36.63 to $46.11.
GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 7 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.
On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $48.28 per share.
Edison International
The second company that meets the above criteria is Edison International (EIX, Financial), a Rosemead, California-based regulated supplier of electricity in Southern, Central and Coastal California.
The stock price was trading at around $55.42 per share at close on May 27 for a market capitalization of $21.03 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.49. The book value was approximately $37.12 per share as of the quarter that ended in March 2021.
The stock price has fallen by 4.61% over the past year for a 52-week range of $48.47 to $66.68.
GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.
On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $71.13 per share.
Tenaris SA
The third company that meets the above criteria is Tenaris SA (TS, Financial), a Luxembourg-based provider of oil and gas operators with equipment and services solutions.
The stock price was trading at around $23.05 per share on May 27 for a market capitalization of $13.61 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.18. Tenaris SA's book value was $19.12 per share as of the quarter that ended in March 2021.
The stock price has risen by 82.07% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $8.86 to $24.15.
GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.
On Wall Street, as of May, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $23.13 per share.
Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.
