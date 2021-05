Altius Renewable Royalties Reports Voting Results From May 27, 2021 Annual General Meeting

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. ( TSX:ARR, Financial) (“ARR” or the “Company”), is today reporting that all resolutions presented at its May 27, 2021 Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders. A total of 22,112,284 shares were voted, representing 83.4% of the total common shares issued and outstanding. ARR thanks its shareholders for the high voting participation rate. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 27,2021 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS RESOLUTION  FOR WITHHELD RESULT Appointment of Deloitte LLP, Canada as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration  22,112,084 200 Approved (99.999%) Election of the following directors: Earl Ludlow  22,095,962 7,311 Elected (99.97%) Judy Cotte  22,103,273 0 Elected (100%) David Bronicheski  22,103,123 150 Elected (99.999%) Anna El Erian  21,902,429 200,844 Elected (99.09%) André Gaumond  22,103,123 150 Elected (99.999%)

About ARR

ARR is a recently formed renewable energy company whose business is to provide long-term, royalty level investment capital to renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The Company combines industry expertise with innovative, partner-focused solutions to further the growth of the renewable energy sector as it fulfills its critical role in enabling the global energy transition.

