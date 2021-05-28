Altius Renewable Royalties Reports Voting Results From May 27, 2021 Annual General Meeting

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX:ARR, Financial) (âARRâ or the âCompanyâ), is today reporting that all resolutions presented at its May 27, 2021 Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders. A total of 22,112,284 shares were voted, representing 83.4% of the total common shares issued and outstanding. ARR thanks its shareholders for the high voting participation rate. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 27,2021 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
RESOLUTION
|Â
FOR
WITHHELD
RESULT
Appointment of Deloitte LLP, Canada as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration
|Â
22,112,084
200
Approved (99.999%)
Election of the following directors:
Earl Ludlow
|Â
22,095,962
7,311
Elected (99.97%)
Judy Cotte
|Â
22,103,273
0
Elected (100%)
David Bronicheski
|Â
22,103,123
150
Elected (99.999%)
Anna El Erian
|Â
21,902,429
200,844
Elected (99.09%)
AndrÃ© Gaumond
|Â
22,103,123
150
Elected (99.999%)
About ARR
ARR is a recently formed renewable energy company whose business is to provide long-term, royalty level investment capital to renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The Company combines industry expertise with innovative, partner-focused solutions to further the growth of the renewable energy sector as it fulfills its critical role in enabling the global energy transition.
