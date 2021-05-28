Altius Renewable Royalties Reports Voting Results From May 27, 2021 Annual General Meeting

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. ( TSX:ARR, Financial) (âARRâ or the âCompanyâ), is today reporting that all resolutions presented at its May 27, 2021 Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders. A total of 22,112,284 shares were voted, representing 83.4% of the total common shares issued and outstanding. ARR thanks its shareholders for the high voting participation rate. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 27,2021 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS RESOLUTION Â FOR WITHHELD RESULT Appointment of Deloitte LLP, Canada as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration Â 22,112,084 200 Approved (99.999%) Election of the following directors: Earl Ludlow Â 22,095,962 7,311 Elected (99.97%) Judy Cotte Â 22,103,273 0 Elected (100%) David Bronicheski Â 22,103,123 150 Elected (99.999%) Anna El Erian Â 21,902,429 200,844 Elected (99.09%) AndrÃ© Gaumond Â 22,103,123 150 Elected (99.999%)

About ARR

ARR is a recently formed renewable energy company whose business is to provide long-term, royalty level investment capital to renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The Company combines industry expertise with innovative, partner-focused solutions to further the growth of the renewable energy sector as it fulfills its critical role in enabling the global energy transition.

