Morphic Therapeutic to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic ( MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that members of the Morphic leadership team are scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.
A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A will be available on the Investor section of Morphicâs website atÂ www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the companyâs website following the conference.
About Morphic Therapeutic
Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration withÂ AbbVie, Janssen, and SchrÃ¶dinger,Â MorphicÂ is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Companyâs unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visitÂ www.morphictx.com.
Contacts
Morphic Therapeutic
Chris Erdman
[email protected]
617.686.1718
Media Contact
Tom Donovan, Ten Bridge Communications
[email protected]
857.559.3397
