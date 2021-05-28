Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Extension of FDA Review Period of its NDA for VP-102 for the Treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Extension of FDA Review Period of its NDA for VP-102 for the Treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

â Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date extended by three months to September 23, 2021 â

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (âVerricaâ) ( VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period for the New Drug Application (NDA) for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (molluscum). The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date has been extended by three months to September 23, 2021.

The FDA extended the PDUFA goal date to allow the Agency to have additional time to review information submitted by Verrica, including its training program and distribution model, in response to comments from the agency regarding the Companyâs human factors study. On May 26, 2021, the FDA informed Verrica that the information submitted has been designated a major amendment, which allows FDA to take an additional three months to review the submitted information.

âWe remain confident in VP-102 as a potential treatment option for patients with molluscum,â said Ted White, Verricaâs President and Chief Executive Officer. âImportantly, the FDA has recently completed one of the two pre-approval inspections required for approval. We look forward to our continued productive discussions with the FDA as it completes its review of our VP-102 NDA.â

About VP-102

VerricaÊ¼s lead product candidate, VP-102, is a proprietary drug-device combination product that contains a GMP-controlled formulation of cantharidin (0.7% w/v) delivered via a single-use applicator that allows for precise topical dosing and targeted administration. VP-102 is currently under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review, with a PDUFA goal date of September 23, 2021, and could potentially be the first product approved by the FDA to treat molluscum contagiosum â a common, highly contagious skin disease that affects an estimated six million people in the United States, primarily children. If approved, VP-102 will be marketed in the United States under the conditionally accepted brand name YCANTHâ¢. In addition, Verrica has successfully completed a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of common warts and a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of external genital warts.

About Molluscum Contagiosum (Molluscum)

Molluscum is a highly contagious viral skin disease that affects approximately six million people â primarily children â in the United States. Molluscum is caused by a pox virus that produces distinctive raised, skin-toned-to-pink-colored lesions that can cause pain, inflammation, itching and bacterial infection. It is easily transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact or through fomites (objects that carry the disease like toys, towels or wet surfaces) and can spread to other parts of the body or to other people, including siblings. The lesions can be found on most areas of the body and may carry substantial social stigma. Without treatment, molluscum can last for an average of 13 months, and in some cases, up to several years.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verricaâs late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum, common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology conditions. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as âbelieve,â âexpect,â âmay,â âplan,â âpotential,â âwill,â and similar expressions, and are based on Verricaâs current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the Companyâs expectations with regard to the PDUFA date and potential approval of the NDA forÂ VP-102Â and the potential benefits ofÂ VP-102Â for the treatment of molluscum, if approved. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the drug development process and the regulatory approval process, Verricaâs reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, uncertainties related to theÂ COVID-19Â pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Verricaâs Annual Report on FormÂ 10-KÂ for the year endedÂ December 31, 2020 and other filings Verrica makes with theÂ U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Verrica as of the date of this release, and Verrica assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

A. Brian Davis
Chief Financial Officer
484.453.3300 ext. 103
[email protected]

William Windham
Solebury Trout
646.378.2946
[email protected]

Media:

Zara Lockshin
Solebury Trout
646.378.2960
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0NDkyNiM0MjA2OTUyIzIxMjA3NDg=
ec124c74-452b-44be-9a6d-506221c3bc3e
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment