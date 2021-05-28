Alignment Healthcare Marks AAPI Heritage Month Highlighting Plan and Benefits Tailored to Community's Care Needs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alignment Healthcare Marks AAPI Heritage Month Highlighting Plan and Benefits Tailored to Community's Care Needs

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

ORANGE, Calif. , May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare, Inc., is marking Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month by highlighting one of its newest products â the Harmony (HMO) Plan. Introduced to the market this year, this Medicare Advantage plan enables members to take advantage of traditional Eastern medicine disciplines such as acupuncture and chiropractic services at no additional cost, without any authorization or referral. In its first year, already more than 1,800 members participate in the plan.

âAlignment has been successful in creating plans that serve a diverse audience of seniors across ethnicities, economic status and geographies nationwide. Our Harmony product is no different,â said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. âHarmony is specifically designed to empower our members to use traditional medical alternatives without worrying about the costs. Weâre thrilled with the response in the planâs first year and will continue to invest in plans and products that respond to the diverse needs of our growing member base.â

The Harmony (HMO) Plan is currently offered in Santa Clara and San Diego counties in California due to their demographic diversity. The supplemental benefits allow members to visit network chiropractors for pain relief, neuromusculoskeletal disorders and nausea, among other things. The plan includes community network providers that provide culture-based alternative treatments as well as speak native languages making it easy for the members to access and leverage these benefits.

The Harmony (HMO) plan includes $0 monthly plan premium, plan deductibles and primary and specialty care. It also includes a $30 monthly spending allowance for over-the-counter items, 19Â visits of routine acupuncture at no additional cost, non-emergency medical transportation, and a fitness membership as well as pet care services. Over and above these supplemental benefits, members can take advantage of popular Alignment Health Plan benefits such as 24/7 access to virtual care teams as well as the black ACCESS On-Demand Concierge card.

To learn more about the Harmony (HMO) Plan, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact
Maggie Habib
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
[email protected]
(310) 916-6934

Y0141_21445EN_M

ti?nf=ODI0NDY5MCM0MjA2MzIxIzIyMDcwNTU=
fe996a4b-5f83-4cd5-bb9c-eb2dba5722b6
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment