Minerva Neurosciences to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The presentation will be webcast and accessible on a live and archived basis through the investor relations section of the Companyâs web site, http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minervaâs portfolio of compounds includes: roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for schizophrenia, and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinsonâs disease. Minervaâs common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol âNERV.âÂ For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.
Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376
