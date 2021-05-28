Plaintiffs in Shareholder Suits Drop Claims Against LifeMD

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (âthe Companyâ) ( LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, announced today that all shareholder suits filed against the company have been voluntarily dismissed. The two cases â Owens v. LifeMD (Case No. 1:21-cv-03384-PAC) and Cho v. LifeMD (Case No. 1:21-cv-04004-PAC) â were both filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York last month.



âWe are pleased that these meritless class-action suits have been withdrawn. We remain laser-focused on using technology to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for people from all walks of life,â said Justin Schreiber, LifeMDâs Chairman and CEO. âWe pursue our mission with transparency and integrity â always putting our patients first â and weâre very proud of that.â



The Owens and Cho plaintiffsâ law firms filed the notices of voluntary dismissal on May 18 and 19, respectively, court records show.

AboutÂ LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing direct-to-patient, telehealth company, offering cash-pay virtual medical care across all 50 states. LifeMDâs telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home. Â To learn more, visit www.LifeMD.com

