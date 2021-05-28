Logo
Samsung Biologics Adds Four Global ISO Certifications For BCMS, Energy, Health & Safety, and Environmental Management

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

INCHEON, South Korea, May 28, 2021

  • Expanding upon its existing ISO22301 certification, Samsung Biologics is now fully certified with Business Continuity Management System for Security and Resilience across all business areas
  • Samsung Biologics adds ISO50001, ISO45001, ISO14001 for Energy Management, Occupational Health and Safety, and Environmental Management to its certifications

INCHEON, South Korea, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organization, announced today that the company has obtained four global ISO certifications: ISO22301 (Business Continuity Management), ISO50001 (Energy Management), ISO45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management), and ISO14001 (Effective Environmental Management) from the British Standards Institution (BSI), further advancing and reaffirming its capabilities to stably operate in a dynamic business environment whilst maximizing client satisfaction and fulfilling its social responsibilities.

Samsung_Biologics_ISO_Certificate_Award_Ceremony.jpg

Upon meeting rigorous requirements and standards for ISO certification, the updated BCMS, ISO22301:2019, was awarded to Samsung Biologics' Contract Development Organization (CDO) along with recertification for Â Â existing business areas, including Drug Substance and Drug Product, which was first certified in April 2018. Samsung Biologics is the first company to have earned the latest BCMS certification in South Korea and will now be qualified with the international accreditation across all of its business areas.

"We are extremely proud to obtain four global ISO certifications during a time where a high degree sustainable management system is vital, especially in light of COVID-19, to stably operate and supply crucial biomedicines for patients," John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics, commented. "Samsung Biologics is a leading CDMO committed to taking responsibility and consideration of ESG factors across all of our business areas, and we will continue to enhance our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of clients whilst ensuring the safety and security of not only our people but also of the environment to ultimately create a better future for humanity."Â 

ABOUT SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO., LTD.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.Â 

Samsung Biologics Press Contact
Claire Kim
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN93637&sd=2021-05-28 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-biologics-adds-four-global-iso-certifications-for-bcms-energy-health--safety-and-environmental-management-301301643.html

SOURCE Samsung Biologics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN93637&Transmission_Id=202105280800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN93637&DateId=20210528
