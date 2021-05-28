Yale University Exits Zoom, Peloton

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Yale University Exits Zoom, Peloton

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Daivd Swensen's Yale University sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Zoom Video Communications

The guru closed the position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), impacting the portfolio by 70.47%.

1398248232647151616.png

The company, which provides a communications platform, has a market cap of $96.12 billion and an enterprise value of $91.98 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 40.48% return on assets of 23.46% are outperforming 93% of companies in the telecommunication services industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 40.04.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.76% of outstanding shares, followed by Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.02% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.86%.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

The guru's S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) position was reduced by 84.44%, impacting the portfolio by -9.64%.

1398248286787227648.png

Peloton Interactive

The guru's Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -5.18%.

1398248354193887232.png

The company operates an interactive fitness platform has a market cap of $33.59 billion and an enterprise value of $32.36 billion.

The return on equity of 11.96% return on assets of 6.04% are outperforming 86% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.84.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Gifford with 5.48% of outstanding shares, followed by

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.63% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.09%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm trimmed its position in the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) by 62.6%. The trade had an impact of -4.06% on the portfolio.

1398248431817871360.png

Twilio

The firm exited its position in Twilio Inc. (TWLO). The trade had an impact of -2.06% on the portfolio.

1398248497530032128.png

The communications-platform-as-a-service company has a market cap of $58.49 billion and an enterprise value of $54.29 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -9.12% and return on assets of -7.75% are underperforming 67% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 3.78.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Gifford with 2.77% of outstanding shares,

Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.62% and Wood with 1.58%.

Inozyme Pharma

The guru closed the position in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY), impacting the portfolio by -1.59%.

1398248561614802944.png

The rare disease biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $401.80 million and an enterprise value of $260.58 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 1 out of 10. The return on equity of -45.84% and return on assets of -2,647.42% are underperforming 81% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 37.53 is above the industry median of 13.32.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

0 / 5 (0 votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment